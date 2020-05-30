Kline and Wanda (Fannon) Jones will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 26.
Wand is a retired homemaker. Kline retired from teaching at South Greene High School and farming.
They have one daughter and son-in-law: Katie (Jones) and Matt Waters, of Knoxville; and three grandchildren.
The couple resides in Greeneville.
The couple’s daughter asks that people who know and love the couple send cards, photos, and happy memories to them by mail in celebration of their fiftieth wedding anniversary to: 125 West St., Greeneville, TN 37745. No gifts, please.