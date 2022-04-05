The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will hold auditions for the 1940s USO Show on Sunday at 7 p.m., at the JRT Warehouse and on Monday at 7 p.m., at the theater.
Auditions are for those ages 16 and up. Those auditioning should prepare a short solo reminiscent of the 1940s era and will need to wear shoes they can dance in comfortably.
The audition will consist of a short dance, cold readings, and the solo piece. An accompanist will be available.
Production dates are June 23-July 3. For more information, contact the director, Jennifer Ross-Bernhardt, at jrtartisticdirector@gmail.com.