The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will hold auditions for “Annie Get Your Gun” on Sunday, May 22, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 28, at 10 a.m., and Sunday, May 29, at 7 p.m.

Auditions will be held at the theatre, located at 125.5 W. Main St, in Jonesborough.

Those who plan to audition should prepare a short vocal selection. There will also be cold readings and a dance audition. Wear comfortable clothes and shoes for dancing.

Auditions will be be held for ages 8 and up.

The show will run Aug. 26 through Sept. 11.

For more information, visit the JRT Facebook event page, go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com, or email jrtartisticdirector@gmail.com.

