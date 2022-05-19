THEATER JRT Holding Auditions For 'Annie Get Your Gun' May 19, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will hold auditions for “Annie Get Your Gun” on Sunday, May 22, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 28, at 10 a.m., and Sunday, May 29, at 7 p.m.Auditions will be held at the theatre, located at 125.5 W. Main St, in Jonesborough.Those who plan to audition should prepare a short vocal selection. There will also be cold readings and a dance audition. Wear comfortable clothes and shoes for dancing.Auditions will be be held for ages 8 and up.The show will run Aug. 26 through Sept. 11.For more information, visit the JRT Facebook event page, go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com, or email jrtartisticdirector@gmail.com. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now 'You Need People Even If You Don't Think You Do': Trey Youngblood's Accident Tells A Story Of Faith And Community Juvenile Charged With First-Degree Murder In Double Homicide Meet Your Heroes: Youngblood Reunites With EMS Workers Who Helped Save His Life Reaves, Waddell Make South Greene History Grant Match For Former Greene Valley Property Now Fully Funded Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.