THEATER JRT To Hold Auditions For Its Christmas Cabaret Sep 13, 2022 The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will hold auditions Sept. 25-26 for its Christmas Cabaret.Auditions will begin at 7 p.m. at the theater, located at 125.5 W. Main St, Jonesborough.Ages 16 and up are welcome to audition."Please come prepared with a short solo audition piece and wear comfortable clothes for a dance routine," officials say in a news release.The JRT Christmas Cabaret will be presented Dec. 2-3.For more information, contact the director, Jennifer Ross-Bernhardt, at jrtartisticdirector@gmail.com.