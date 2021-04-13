Kayla Trenae’ Williams and Matthew James Bowers, both of Knoxville, wed in a 3 p.m. ceremony on March 6 at Cornerstone Church of Knoxville. Pastor Chris Moore officiated.
The bride's parents are Trennie and Kiwayna Williams, Sr. of Memphis.
The groom's parents are Jake and Kim Bowers of Greeneville.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Trennie Williams, Sr.
The bride wore a light gold ballgown with ivory overlay and a beaded bodice.
The sanctuary was decorated with flowers and candles.
The bride is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and teaches at Knox County Schools.
The groom is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and an administrator at Cornerstone Church of Knoxville.
The couple resides in Knoxville.