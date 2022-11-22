Chuckey-Doak High School student Kaytlin Hoxie, left, was honored as the Exchange Club of Greeneville’s “Youth of the Month.” She is shown with the Exchange Club’s Foundation Board member Jerry Anderson.
Chuckey-Doak High School student Kaytlin Hoxie has been named as the first “Youth of the Month” for the 2022-23 school year by the Exchange Club of Greeneville.
Hoxie was recognized at the club’s Nov. 15 meeting for her outstanding academic and extracurricular achievements at Chuckey-Doak, where she maintains a 4.42 grade point average, a club news release states.
In addition to her classroom success, Hoxie also serves as a member of the Future Farmers of America and the Chuckey-Doak Debate Team. She is additionally a student representative to the Greene County School Board. She has also served as her class president, as a writer for her school newspaper, and as a member of the Greene County Youth Leadership and Greene County Youth Council.
Hoxie is the daughter of Travis and Elizabeth Hoxie. She plans to attend East Tennessee State University and pursue a bachelor’s degree in English. Her ultimate goal is to attend law school, earn a Juris Doctorate and become a public defender.
“The Exchange Club of Greeneville wishes Kaytlin the best of luck and looks forward to hearing about her future successes,” club officials note.