‘Keep Christmas In Your Hearts,’ Santa Tells Noon Rotary Club

Santa Claus (second row, first on left) showed his “naughty-nice” meter to Greeneville Noon Rotarians during the group’s meeting Sept. 29 via Zoom video conferencing. All club members who requested a test, showed “nice,” but some members didn’t ask for a test on the meter (shown immediately behind Santa). He was assisted by his elf, Bob Rediske, an original USS Greeneville submariner and a new Greene County resident, apparently the first USS Greeneville crewmember to move here. Santa encouraged folks to like his local social media page at Facebook.com/ThatsSanta and even setup visits or virtual calls with him. Santa exclaimed, “I wish you all a Merry Christmas, no matter what time of year it is.”