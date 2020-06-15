Keep Greene Beautiful, a program of the Greene County Partnership, and Broyles Garden Center and Emporium, announced the launching of the Yard of the Month. The Yard of the Month will be a monthly award that recognizes the citizens of Greene County who contribute to the overall aesthetics and health of our community by maintaining exceptionally clean and beautiful properties, a release says.
“Since mid-March residents of Greene County have found themselves spending more time at home than in past years,” Keep Greene Beautiful Director, Jennifer Wilder said in the release. “In visiting home improvement and gardening businesses during that time it was clear people were investing in their home and yard appearances. Keep Greene Beautiful decided it was the perfect time to recognize individuals who had gone above and beyond. Yard beautification is a vital piece in Keep Greene Beautiful’s mission of having a safe, clean, and healthy community to work and play.”
During the Yard of the Month program no yard will be allowed to receive more than one award within the calendar year. The residential property of all current Greene County residents are eligible to participate. The yard upkeep may be done by the homeowner or a professional landscaper. The winner of the Yard of the Month is asked to display their award sign and are expected to maintain their yard in the same manner that allowed them to win their title of Yard of the Month, according to the release.
The Yard of the Month will be open for nominations from the public starting in June and will close in September. The Yard of the Month will be judged by volunteers of Keep Greene Beautiful. Information about this program and the judging criteria online at www.keepgreenebeautiful.com.
For more information contact Jennifer Wilder via email at kgb@greenecop.com or phone at 423-638-4111.
Keep Greene Beautiful, a Keep America Beautiful affiliate, was formed in April of 1986 to improve the appearance of Greeneville and Greene County. The organization works to achieve its goal of a cleaner and more beautiful community through educating children and adults on the importance of litter control and solid-waste practices. Keep Greene Beautiful is dedicated to maintaining a continuing litter control program, to promoting public interest in maintenance of a clean and beautiful environment, and to instilling environmental and solid waste management ethics.