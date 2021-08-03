Keep Greene Beautiful is announcing its 23rd Annual Golf Tournament. GFL Environmental is the title sponsor. The tournament will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12, at Link Hills Country Club. A shotgun start is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
The format will be a four player Captain’s Tournament with the top three teams winning awards. Handicaps and the 6,5,4,3 rule will not be used, a release says.
The deadline for registration is Aug. 9.
The entry fee is $100 per player or $400 per team. This includes lunch, light snacks, green fees, carts, complimentary beverages during play and the awards dinner.
A putting contest will kick off the tournament at 11:30 a.m. Contests will include the putting contest sponsored by Apex Bank and ArtaZn, closest to the pin sponsored by Appalachian Forest Products, and longest drive sponsored by Air Pro Heating & Cooling and Appalachian Forest Products. The dinner is sponsored by Atmos Energy.
Tournament hole sponsors include 1 Team Clinic, Andrew Johnson Bank, Bailey’s Heating & Air, Bird, Isbell & Associates, Captain D’s, Consumer Credit Union, Lisa Crum-State Farm, Dakota Packaging, Farm Bureau-Joel Burns and Misty Fezell, Greeneville Collection Service, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Light & Power, Heritage Community Bank, Jeffers Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Life Care Center of Greeneville, Marsh LP, OldCastle BuildingEnvelope, Parker Hannifin, Pizza Inn, South State Contractors and Towne Square Package Store.
Proceeds of the golf tournament will help pay the cost of Keep Greene Beautiful educational projects. For more information, contact Jennifer Wilder, Keep Greene Beautiful Director, at the Greene County Partnership at 638-4111.