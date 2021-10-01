Show up, glow up, and get ready to hustle! Keep Greene Beautiful is glowing it up this year with a night walk sponsored by Forward Air. Join us for the 2021 Halloween Hustle 3 Mile Walk taking place in downtown Greeneville Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. Glow apparel, blinkers, neon gear, and Halloween costumes are all encouraged. Best costume will receive a prize! There are categories for all ages.
Register now to ensure you receive a glow package. Glow packages include a glow in the dark event shirt, glow sticks/items, and more. Registration is $25 until Oct. 8 and $30 after. The student rate is $15 and a special group rate of $20 per person is offered for 5 or more. Proceeds from the walk will help pay the costs of Keep Greene Beautiful projects, a release says.
Halloween medals will be given to first place winners in each age group.
For more information, contact Jennifer Wilder, director of Keep Greene Beautiful, at the Greene County Partnership, 638-4111. Visit http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event to register.