Editor's note: Jeanie Jackson, president of the Eastside Garden Club, catches us up on what she's been doing since garden club meetings have been put on hold due to the pandemic.
So what have you been doing during this bout of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic? After the initial shock of knowing we had to cancel all meetings, conferences, and public gatherings, I managed to find a dust covered to do list from maybe ten years ago when we first moved in to our home in Greeneville. It was placed in a conspicuous spot on my table in the living room and then I practiced avoidance with some guilt thrown in.
First I cleared my calendar of all pending appointments. I did not even bother to make new ones. Then I inspected my pantry to see what all I needed to survive for at least six months or more. My husband, bless him, suggested I at least clear a pathway through our bedroom for safety sake. He is really a patient man and as an ex military officer I had little chance of persuading him otherwise.
Then began my fascination with the news media, the scientific authorities, to the exclusion of any local issue other than correcting house issues, cleaning, organizing and getting bored.
As a retired nurse of fifty-plus years, I started to think about the outcomes and was distressed to learn our government did not have an emergency task force on board to centralize efforts to educate the public. As a young nurse it had been my pleasure to participate on an area disaster team with frequent drills on staged emergency situations so we would always be prepared. Evidently we had become a complacent society.
My grandson, stationed with the Army near Venice, Italy, told me that it was a critical situation there. Many towns were closed to tourists and they were sheltering in place. His military unit was confined to base. After a few weeks of not hearing from him I received a phone call and found out he was a very sick soldier and had been confined to his quarters on base with COVID-19.
His friends brought his meals and left them at the door. He has since called to update us and is now fine. He said the pandemic is no longer an issue for the Italians and it is business as usual. Tourists from other countries are not encouraged as yet as due to their close living conditions with several generations in one building they are not trusting that illness will not strike again. The death toll was a huge price to pay for an errant virus.
I became obsessed with contacting all our relatives and friends to check on their condition and let them know the seriousness of the situation. It was my advice to quarantine and limit social activities. Infection control was one of my nursing specialties as well as critical care. I urged patience with our scientist and the power of prayer.
After checking on our families and friends across the world, my husband and I started working in the long neglected garden, weeding and planning where we were going to place the hundred or so vegetables, herbs, perennials and annuals.
The trip to various vendors for seeds covered three counties and a mail order in Missouri that handles only rare seeds. We had visited that seed company before and discovered a real treasure located in the heart of America. They have unusual seeds gathered across the world and their facility is so far back in undeveloped territory there is no chance of any chemicals interfering with their seed trials.
They have squash, beans, peppers and tomatoes with beautiful colors of the rainbow like red, orange, purple that are stunning in a garden of mostly green. They carry ancient herbs, and grains and many plants that defy description. They have expanded their offering with some of the Japanese vegetables and herbs which are in much demand.
We wanted to provide pollinator plants for the declining butterfly and pollinators that visited each year. We enlarged the iris beds anticipating thininng out the four hundred or so at present. Everything growing including the weeds needed attention.
I could count the number of new trees we planted last year that were mowed down in zealous frenzy. They were flagged but with cataracts they fell under the riding mower.
My husband wanted to sit in his favorite chair and watch educational television or correspond with his Army buddies of long ago or his cowboy action group. Yes, he still plays and dresses the part of a cowboy with many other retired professionals. They are very competitive but love looking like Roy Rogers or Gene Autry and seeing who could fire the fastest rounds with old Colt pistols and spend the whole day with all manner of western scenarios. This is truly a remarkable group of wonderful, educated men who never gave up the urge to play as Cowboys. They are happiest at play.
I found myself starting to cook the gourmet dishes learned in cooking school. My library of about 500 books was finally going to get reviewed. Oh my, there went my diet and resolution to lose weight and help out my husband with his expanding girth. Real butter, fresh eggs shared by a wonderful friend who raises chickens, no reduced sugar and determination to try cuisine from foreign lands — Italian, French, Mexican!
The response from hubby and friends was worth all of the hundreds of pots and pans needed for this endeavor. Thank goodness for a dishwasher and the collection of culinary tools I had amassed over the years. Now I know why one trip to New Orleans started me on the path of constant calorie counting.
So during this time of acute stress for most of Americans I finally have whittled away at a to do list gathering dust in the shadows of unread books, journals and projects not finished. The therapy of staying busy helps keep the mind on an even keel and I recommend it highly.
Now to start my next project: working on my clothing from the sixties and those mumu's. I just knew they were worth saving all these years.