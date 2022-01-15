Some cheeses stretch. Others don’t. Stretch your mind as you test cheese stretchability (and make grilled cheese sandwiches) in this edible experiment!
SAFETY: Uses the stovetop
DIFFICULTY: Intermediate
TIME: 25 minutes
YIELD: Makes 2 grilled cheese sandwiches
INGREDIENTS:
4 slices hearty white or wheat sandwich bread
½ cup (2 ounces) shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese
½ cup (2 ounces) shredded mozzarella cheese
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
EQUIPMENT:
Cutting board
12-inch nonstick skillet
Spatula
Ruler
You can do this activity on your own or with friends and family.
Don’t use low-fat or preshredded cheese here. You can swap Monterey Jack, Swiss, or even mild or sharp cheddar for the extra-sharp cheddar.
Place bread slices on cutting board. Sprinkle cheddar evenly over 1 slice of bread. Sprinkle mozzarella evenly over second slice of bread. Place 1 bread slice on top of each sandwich and press down gently.
In 12-inch nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium-low heat, swirling to evenly coat skillet, about 1 minute.
Place sandwiches in skillet and press down on them lightly with spatula. Cook sandwiches until first side is golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Use spatula to flip sandwiches and press lightly again. Cook until second side is golden brown and cheese is melted, about 2 minutes.
COOKING TIP: Slide spatula completely underneath sandwich. Make sure spatula is large enough to hold sandwich. Carefully place fingertips on top of sandwich. Lift spatula and flip sandwich over, moving your fingers out of the way as you flip sandwich onto second side. Repeat with remaining sandwich.
Turn off heat. Use spatula to transfer sandwiches back to cutting board. Let cool for 2 minutes.
While sandwiches cool, make a prediction: Which cheese do you think will stretch more when you pull apart your sandwiches: cheddar or mozzarella?
Use your hands to gently break cheddar sandwich in half. Hold left half of sandwich still in your left hand. Use your right hand to gently pull other half of sandwich to the right. Stop pulling once cheese breaks and is no longer connecting 2 halves of sandwich. Repeat test with mozzarella sandwich.
How far did each cheese stretch before it broke? Use a ruler to measure the length of your cheese pulls.
Eat your experiment! Share your grilled cheese sandwiches with a friend or family member while you read about why some cheeses stretch so much more than others.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Did the mozzarell cheese stretch much farther than the cheddar cheese? In the Young Chefs’ Club lab, we were able to stretch our mozzarella grilled cheese 33 inches! That’s about the distance from one hand to the other when your arms are stretched out wide.
Why is mozzarella cheese so good at stretching? It has a lot to do with the way mozzarella is made. Adding acid or enzymes to milk starts the cheese-making process – it causes the milk to separate into solid curd and liquid whey. Those curds eventually get smooshed together into cheese.
To make mozzarella, the curds are then stretched and pulled over and over again. During the stretching and pulling, proteins (molucules in the cheese) make their way into very straight lines. When mozzarella is heated, those straight lines of protein loosen up and can pull them into long strings.
Many cheeses, like cheddar, aren’t stretched after their curds are pressed together. This means that their proteins don’t form straight lines. When these cheeses melt, their proteins flow in lots of different directions, so the cheese doesn’t stretch as much.