Kimberly Perry

Former Greeneville resident and Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Kimberly Perry now lives in Nashville with her husband, Johnny Costello. They are expecting their first child in August. Her first-ever solo EP, entitled "Bloom," will be released June 5 and she will make her first solo performance appearance on the Grand Ole Opry this Saturday, May 6.

 Photo by Claire Shaper via Kimberly Perry Instagram

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you