Former Greeneville resident and Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Kimberly Perry now lives in Nashville with her husband, Johnny Costello. They are expecting their first child in August. Her first-ever solo EP, entitled "Bloom," will be released June 5 and she will make her first solo performance appearance on the Grand Ole Opry this Saturday, May 6.
Photo by Claire Shaper via Kimberly Perry Instagram
Kimberly Perry recently made two very major announcements.
She's no longer with The Band Perry — and she's expecting her first child with husband, Johnny Costello, in August.
Perry, who rose to fame fronting The Band Perry with her brothers, Neil and Reid, has announced that her first-ever solo EP, entitled "Bloom," is due for release on June 9. The EP's first single, "If I Die Young, Pt. 2," dropped May 5.
In late March, the Perry siblings announced that the band had split.
Perry, who served as the TBP lead singer, then announced on April 3 that she had signed as a solo artist with RECORDS Nashville/ Columbia Records. She additionally has a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music and Nicolle Galyon's Songs & Daughters Publishing.
She will make her solo artist performance debut on Saturday, May 6, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
Perry made the announcements on her Instagram site.
"These last couple of years have been a wild and wonderful season of change for me," she said. "I met [Johnny] in Dallas and married him at midnight in Vegas 8 months later. I fulfilled my dream since I was 8 years old of moving to Nashville. I cut some apron strings and started writing songs with the town's (and the world's) greatest writers as a solo artist for the first time in my life. I've reconnected with myself and my creative center – it's all been so beautiful."
Perry went on to say that the Nashville songwriting community has shaped her own writing "from a distance as long as I can remember. I've admired all of my heroes from a tour bus and the mountains of East Tennessee but only over the past year, since moving to Nashville, have I gotten to see them all in writing rooms up close. It's a beautiful art when three songwriters wrap their minds around a lyric and melody in this town. I can't believe I get to be a part of it."