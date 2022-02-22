Lavice King celebrated her 95th birthday Feb. 16. Born in 1927, she is the daughter of the late Sherman and Lillie Mae Bowers Hensley. She was raised on the family farm in Cedar Creek. She married in the 1940s. She raised three children, Michael King, Sandra King Ward, and Gary King. She has three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
She celebrated her birthday at her home, surrounded by her family, who treasure every moment they are blessed to have with her! She loves talking about the good old days, and she can still sing a few lines of Amazing Grace. In the spring and summer, she enjoys raising flowers and tomato plants. She has a heart of gold and a smile that can light up a room. Everyone who meets her just falls in love with her and claims her as their “granny” also.