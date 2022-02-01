The free Kingdom Heirs will be in concert at Fairview Baptist Church in Mohawk on Feb. 10.
A voucher is required to get in. All vouchers already claimed will be honored.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for those with vouchers. All other seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis, with general admittance for overflow seating beginning at 6:30 p.m., a church spokesman said.
The concert will start at 7 p.m.
Vouchers are going quickly with only a few remaining, and organizers urge anyone who wants to attend to obtain a voucher before the concert date.
Fairview Baptist Church is located at 6410 McDonald Road in Mohawk. A love offering will be taken, according to a news release.
Vouchers are now available at Triangle Press, 4050 N. Mohawk Road in Mohawk, and the main office of Andrew Johnson Bank, 124 N. Main St. in Greeneville. Individuals seeking vouchers at the bank should ask to see Caleb Julian or Jessica Morrison.