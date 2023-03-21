Kingsport Ballet will stage the full-length ballet “Don Quixote” this spring, officials have announced.
Performances are slated for May 5-6, at 7 p.m. both nights, at the Wellmont Performing Arts Center, in Kingsport.
The production is under the direction of Leonid Flegmatov, artistic director of the Kingsport Ballet.
“The somewhat comic ballet” will feature professional guest performers from the Philadelphia Ballet, a news release notes.
Oksana Maslova, principal dancer with the company, has performed with Kingsport Ballet on various occasions, including the lead role in Swan Lake. Her partner Arian Molina Soca is also a principal with Philadelphia Ballet, and former principal dancer with the Cuban National Ballet. Both performers have toured internationally prior to joining P.B., the release adds.
Flegmatov’s production will mark the first time the Kingsport Ballet will be staging “Don Quixote” since 2011.
“The dancers are doing an amazing job,” Flegmatov says about the show’s preparations. “They are showing their true dedication to this artf orm as they not only spend hours rehearsing daily, but they are also given homework. I am challenging them to push outside of their comfort zone.”
“The three-act ballet is known for its lively, contagious music,” the release notes. The story line is loosely based on episodes taken from the famous novel ‘Don Quixote de la Mancha’ by Miguel de Cervantes.
The ballet, originally choreographed by Marius Petipa, takes audiences “from exciting dances on a street in old Spain, to a gypsy camp in the countryside, and to the depths of a dream, whereby the chivalrous and confused Don Quixote imagines beautiful dancing dryads and tiny cupids,” the release says. “The story follows Don Quixote in his quest for good versus evil, and his search for the lovely woman of his dreams, Dulcinea.”
“This ballet has presented a challenge we have embraced. The blending of the work of student dancers, children in the ballet school and that of guest professionals is always tricky, but with this ballet it is more so,” said Kingsport Ballet’s executive director Bertina Dew.
“There are many scenes in which the lead professionals dance, act, and interact with the rest of the cast quite a bit,” Dew continues. “All of this must be learned and rehearsed extensively in advance of the arrival of the guest artists — which is often just days before opening day.”
Tickets may be purchased in advance through www.kingsportballet.org the company’s website or by calling 423-378-3967.
All seats are reserved. Special college student pricing and free educational materials for teachers and homeschool families. For high school student discounts when attending as part of an English or Spanish class, call 423-378-3967.