The City of Kingsport is reminding local and regional farmers, artisans and bakers that the Kingsport Farmers Market is still accepting vendor applications for its 2023 season.
The new season is scheduled to begin on April 29.
"Every vendor must reapply for the market each new season," city officials say in a news release. "The application is available online by going to kingsportfarmersmarket.org and clicking on 'Become a Vendor.'"
Anyone who prefers a paper application can visit Kingsport City Hall or the Kingsport Carousel to pick one up, or request one by phone at 423-392-8414.
Kingsport City Hall is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and the Kingsport Carousel is open 12:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Applying vendors can drop off completed paper applications at the same locations.
“We hope all of our new and returning vendors will help make the 2023 season a success,” said Kristie Leonard, special events and cultural arts manager, in the release.
Before applying, vendors should take time to review the Vendor Handbook on the Kingsport Farmers Market website, linked on the “Become a Vendor” page. A paper copy will accompany a paper application. This handbook lists KFM’s policies regarding what types of vendors are eligible to sell at the market, as well as what kind of documentation you might need.