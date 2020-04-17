KINGSPORT, TN — The Kingsport Public Library has a wide variety of digital resources available to library card holders during this time. If you do not have a library card, you can now register for an Ecard in order to access their online resources.
An Ecard provides access to ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines available through READs, RB Digital and other ebook platforms. You can also find craft tutorials, patterns and more with Creativebug, the number one inspirational resource for crafters and makers. If you’d like to learn about genealogy while spending time at home, you can access Ancestry and the Newspaper Archives to find out more. Other digital resources can be found on the Kingsport Public Library website.
To request an Ecard, all you have to do is complete a short form on the library website and an email with the Library card number will be sent. Applications submitted outside of normal library hours, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., will have a longer response time.
If you have any questions, you can call 423-229-9465 during normal library hours. For more information, please visit kingsportlibrary.org.