Join Kingsport Public Library and the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library for the first in the Behind the Book series on Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. Behind the Book will feature discussions with regional authors and illustrators to find out more about their books. The first discussion will be held virtually via Google Meet (link available at www.kingsportlibrary.org).
Charles Dodd White is the first author in the series. Mr. White is an Associate Professor at Pellissippi State Community College in Knoxville, Tennessee. He is the recipient of the Thomas and Lillie D. Chaffin Award for excellence in Appalachian Literature, the Appalachian Book of the year award in fiction, and multiple other honors, a release says. Mr. White will talk about his recently published book “How Fire Runs.” “How Fire Runs” is a timely page-turner that addresses radicalized tensions in a rural community and local government of eastern Tennessee.
“We want to share the work of regional authors and illustrators with the community and this series will provide us with the opportunity,” said Kate Woodworth, librarian and coordinator of the series, in the release. “By beginning the series with virtual talks we are able to safely provide this conversation to the community.”
Upcoming Behind the Book discussions will feature Angie Hyche, Robert Gipe, and Kelli Brown. Visit the Library website, www.kingsportpubliclibrary.org for more information or contact the Kingsport Public Library at 423-224-2539.