The Kingsport Public Library announced the book in the StoryWalk in Glen Bruce Park has been updated for the winter holidays.
The new StoryWalk book is “Pick a Pine Tree" by Patricia Toht. The StoryWalk consists of 20 displays placed around the park. Each display contains a page of a picture book along with questions or activities for families to enjoy together. Visit all 20 displays to read the entire story.
At the end of the story there is an opportunity for visitors to share their thoughts and vote for the next book. Visitors are encouraged to share photos via social media and tag the Kingsport Public Library on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Participants also are encouraged to visit the library to check out books to share together in the park or at home.
Glen Bruce Park is located at 414 Broad St. in downtown Kingsport, adjacent to the library. Free parking is available.