KINGSPORT — One of the region’s most popular festivals, Racks by the Tracks, returns to the Kingsport Farmers Market May 14 to celebrate its 14th year.
This year’s festival will feature the original Tri-Cities’ tasting event, a BBQ competition, the Racks by the Tracks 10K and 5K Race (featuring the Boss Hog Challenge) and plenty of great music, event organizers say in a news release.
“The original Tri-Cities’ tasting event, presented by Allandale Package Store, will feature more than 100 unique craft beers, wines, seltzers and sangrias. Tickets for this year’s tasting event will again be an all-inclusive ticket to sample all of the available beverages. Attendees will also place votes for their favorite libations and receive a souvenir pint glass,” the release says.
“Returning for its 9th year is the Racks by the Tracks 10K and 5K Race/Walk presented by Powell Valley National Bank. For runners seeking a challenging & unique test of stamina, they can sign-up for the Boss Hog Challenge, in which they run in both the 10K & 5K races and receive a limited-edition Boss Hog Challenger t-shirt for participating,” the release continues.
“For those looking to enjoy great food, the BBQ Competition will give attendees an opportunity to taste the best barbecue from restaurants and teams from across the region. Each attendee can cast their vote for People’s Choice awards. No ticket is required to access this section of the festival. Non-barbecue food vendors will also be on-site,” the release adds.
This year’s featured musical entertainer will be Pandora’s Box, billed as the “Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute.” Live music will kick off on the Honda Kingsport Stage at 1 p.m. with local country band, Gents & Liars.