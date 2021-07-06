Kinser Park Flags Replaced

Thanks to the generous donation of flags from Dr. Diane Coffey, owner of Benchmark Physical Therapy, and the services of Eddie Berryhill from Greeneville Light and Power System, flags at the entrance of Kinser Park were replaced by the Marines of the Marine Corps League Elbert Kinser Detachment, a release says. The Detachment meets every month on the second Thursday at 7 p.m. at the VFW Post located at 70 Harlan Dr, in Greeneville. All Marines, FMF Corpsmen and FMF Chaplains are welcome. From the left are Glenn Coffey, Andy Wehrle and Eddie Berryhill.