Greeneville’s own Mylee Doty has been crowned the 2023 Miss East Tennessee Teen during the competition held Jan. 28 at the Chuckey-Doak High School auditorium.
A senior at Greeneville High School, Doty, 17, is the daughter of Lynn and Jama Doty, of Greeneville.
The scholarship competition also saw the crowning of Kinsey Burchett as the new Miss East Tennessee.
Thirteen young women from across the state took part in the scholarship competition, which serves as a preliminary event for the Miss Tennessee pageant.
First runner up in the Miss East Tennessee competition was Eliza Faith Sanders. The Miss East Tennessee Teen first runner up was Abby Utterback.
Both Doty and Burchett will travel to Memphis in June to compete for the Miss Tennessee and Miss Tennessee Teen titles. Miss Tennessee is a preliminary to the Miss America competition.
Burchett noted that her social impact focus is “helping children, teens, and young adults learn healthy coping mechanisms for family addiction.” The title of her initiative is “Shine Your Light: Follow Your Path.”
“As a child of an addict, I struggled to find my place in this world,” Burchett said. “What helped me through my struggling was dancing and acting.
“The Shine Your Light program is special because it can be adapted to help all types of insecurities in children such as bullying, low self esteem, trouble family life, and etc.,” she added.
A resident of Middle Tennessee, Burchett is currently studying at Western Kentucky University and Pace University, double majoring in musical theatre and dance with a minor in business.
“Hopefully in the future you will find me on a Broadway stage or in a movie across your screens,” Burchett said. “I’ve had a love for dancing and acting since I was two years old and have been able to put that into career by working with people such as Morgan Wallen, Lee Brice, and Cole Swindell.”
Burchett noted that she has also held roles in movies and television shows with Hulu, Nickelodeon and Hallmark.
“My next step is towards Miss Tennessee and to proudly represent my family, friends, and this community on the Miss Tennessee stage,” she continued. “I would like to reach as many people in a positive aspect through school visits, service projects, and community activities in my year as Miss East Tennessee. If you have an event you would like for me to attend please reach out.”