Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen.
This week of Kitchen Classroom features a weekend project: Almost No-Knead Bread. This (mostly hands-off) recipe is a great way to introduce kids to the magic of bread baking. They can enjoy their bread with a swipe of butter, or use it to make avocado toast or a cheesy panini.
Almost No-Knead Bread
With a bit of patience, the simplest of ingredients — flour, water, yeast, salt — transform into a beautiful loaf of chewy, crusty, sliceable bread that any kid (or grown-up!) would be proud to have made. This dough in this recipe needs to rise for at least 8 hours, so be sure to plan ahead before you start. What
You’ll Need:
3 cups (15 ounces) all-purpose flour, plus extra for counter
2 teaspoons salt
¼ teaspoon instant or rapid-rise yeast
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons (9 ounces) room-temperature water
1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar
Vegetable oil spray
Day 1: In large bowl, whisk together flour, salt, and yeast. Add water and vinegar. Use rubber spatula to stir and press until dough comes together and no dry flour is visible, 2 to 3 minutes.
Cover bowl with plastic wrap and let dough rise until bubbly and doubled in size, at least 8 hours or up to 18 hours.
Day 2: Lay 18-by-12-inch sheet of parchment paper on counter. Spray parchment lightly with vegetable oil spray. Set aside.
Sprinkle clean counter heavily with extra flour and coat your hands with extra flour. Transfer dough to counter and use your floured hands to knead until smooth, about 1 minute. Move dough to clean portion of counter. Use your hands to form dough into smooth ball.
Transfer ball to center of greased parchment sheet. Use parchment to lower dough into Dutch oven (let any extra parchment hang over pot edges). Cover pot with lid and let dough rise until doubled in size, 1½ to 2 hours.
Adjust oven rack to middle position. When dough is ready, place covered pot in cold oven. Set oven to 425 degrees and bake for 30 minutes.
Ask an adult to remove pot lid with oven mitts (lid will be VERY hot). Continue to bake until loaf is deep golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes.
Ask an adult to remove pot from oven and to carefully lift parchment and bread out of pot and transfer to cooling rack (pot will be VERY hot). Let bread cool completely on cooling rack, about 3 hours. Transfer bread to cutting board, discard parchment, slice (ask an adult for help), and serve.
Learning Moment
Science (Observation skills):
This recipe provides an excellent opportunity for kids to practice their observation skills. After they’ve stirred together the dough in step 1, ask kids:
What does the dough look like?
What does the dough feel like when you touch it with your hands?
Encourage kids to think of as many adjectives (descriptive words) as possible to describe the dough, such as “shaggy,” “beige,” and “floury.” Kids can also write down their observations and also take a few “before” photos of the dough, both from overhead and from the side of the bowl (if your bowl is transparent).
After the dough has risen for 8 to 18 hours, have kids observe it before they continue with step 3. Ask kids:
What does the dough look like now? How has it changed? (Refer to kids’ notes and photos, if you have them, for comparison.)
What does the dough feel like now when you touch it with your hands? How has it changed?
Again, encourage kids to use adjectives to describe what the risen dough looks and feels like, such as “smooth,” “bubbly,” and “soft,” and “stretchy.”
Kids will likely notice that, after rising, the dough takes up much more space in the bowl, and its texture is smoother and also bubbly. Explain to kids that a few things have happened to the dough as it sat for all that time:
The yeast ate some of the starch or sugar in the flour and “burped” out carbon dioxide gas. That gas caused yeast dough to rise and become bubbly.
The flour absorbed a lot of the water in the dough, which makes the dough’s texture smoother. It also helped gluten—a web of proteins—to form, which helps give the dough its smooth, stretchy texture (and will give the baked bread its structure).