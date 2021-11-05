Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen.
Awesome Avocados
And Amazing Acids
Sometimes you need only part of an avocado for your taco or toast. But if you save the rest for later, your avocado will turn brown (no!). Can you keep it fresh and green? Find out in this kitchen science experiment.
You can do this activity on your own or with friends and family.
Prepare Ingredients:
1 lemon (If you don’t have a whole lemon, you can use 3 tablespoons of bottled lemon juice.)
1 cup water
1 ripe avocado (To tell if your avocado is ripe, place it in the palm of your hand and give it a gentle squeeze. If the avocado is a little soft, it’s ripe!)
Gather Equipment:
Butter knife or chef’s knife (Using a butter knife won’t make as smooth a cut in the avocado flesh, which makes the avocado more prone to browning. A chef’s knife makes a cleaner cut, but it is very sharp—ask an adult for help if you use one.)
Cutting board
Small bowl
Soupspoon
Small plate
Instructions:
Use knife to cut lemon in half crosswise (not through ends). Rinse and dry knife.
Squeeze juice from lemon halves into small bowl. Add water to bowl.
Use knife to cut avocado into 2 halves and use soupspoon to remove pit. Discard pit.
Place 1 avocado half, cut side down, in bowl with lemon juice mixture. Place second avocado half on small plate, cut side up. Set bowl and plate in a spot where they won’t be disturbed.
Let avocado sit for at least 8 hours or up to 24 hours.
Make a prediction: What do you think each avocado half will look like after 8 hours? Will they look the same? Different? How so?
Time to observe! Gently turn over avocado half in lemon juice mixture. Do the 2 halves look the same? Different? How so?
The Results: Why does this happen? It comes down to chemistry. Molecules inside the avocado flesh react with oxygen in the air. That reaction, called oxidation (“ox-ih-DAY-shun), creates new brown-colored molecules.
How can you stop cut avocados from turning brown? Acid to the rescue! Acids are found in ingredients such as lemon juice, lime juice and vinegar. They are a kind of molecule called an antioxidant (ann-tee-OX-ih-dent). Anti means against and oxi means oxygen, so antioxidants are molecules that help prevent the oxidation reaction that turns avocados brown.
Keeping the avocado flesh under water also helps prevent too much oxygen from touching it. That’s why this combination of water and lemon juice works so well to keep the avocado green.
What happens if you repeat this experiment with a different acidic ingredient instead of the lemon juice? Try using vinegar or lime juice instead. Are your results the same? Which acid prevents browning the best?
Will acids prevent other fruits from turning brown? Try repeating the experiment using apples, pears, bananas or other fruits that you’ve noticed turn brown once they’re cut.
Now eat your avocado!
Both avocado halves are safe to eat—use a spoon to gently scrape off any brown parts. The flesh underneath should be green. Will you use the avocado to make guacamole or avocado toast? Will you put it on top of a salad ... or a taco?