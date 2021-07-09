Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen.
Young chefs can transform plain bagels into a downright delicious snack: Bagel Chips. And, they can take their chips over the top by serving them alongside a homemade cream cheese dip with four flavor variations to choose from: scallion, chives, everything seasoning or honey. Kids will set aside one bagel slice before baking, and then compare the unbaked bagel slice with a cooked bagel chip. Finally, they can tackle some brain-bending bagel trivia in Take It Further as they munch on their chips and dip.
Bagel Chips & Flavored Cream Cheese Dips
A bagel with cream cheese is a beloved breakfast, but when you turn the bagels into chips and the cream cheese into a flavored dip, it becomes a slam-dunk snack! Kids can jazz up the bagel chips with granulated garlic or Parmesan cheese, and they can customize the cream cheese dip with one of our suggested mix-ins — savory or sweet. The bagel chips can be stored for up to five days, so they make for the perfect snack to munch on throughout the week.
What You’ll Need:
2 whole (unsliced) plain bagels
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
½ teaspoon kosher salt
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
3 tablespoons milk
Scallions
Chives
Everything Bagel Seasoning, or Honey (see “Food For Thought” at the bottom of the recipe for more)
Adjust oven rack to upper-middle position and heat oven to 275 degrees.
Place bagels flat side down on cutting board. Use knife to slice each bagel crosswise into ¼-inch-thick slices (ask an adult for help).
As you slice, you’ll end up with some long ovals and some smaller circles, all of which are great to use for dipping.
Transfer bagel slices to large bowl. Drizzle oil over bagel slices and sprinkle with salt. Use your hands to toss until slices are evenly coated.
Transfer bagel slices to rimmed baking sheet and spread slices into single layer. Place baking sheet in oven. Bake until bagel chips are light golden brown, 30 to 35 minutes.
Use oven mitts to remove baking sheet from oven (ask an adult for help). Place baking sheet on cooling rack and let bagel chips cool completely on baking sheet, about 30 minutes. Serve. (Bagel chips can be stored at room temperature in airtight container for up to 5 days.)
Eat bagel chips with any dip. To make flavored cream cheese dip combine 4 ounces softened cream cheese and 3 tablespoons milk in a medium bowl. Use a fork to mash the mixture until well combined, then whisk mixture until it is smooth. Add any of the following:
1 tablespoon minced scallion greens;
1 tablespoon minced chives;
1 tablespoon Everything Bagel Seasoning;
or 1 teaspoon honey.
Learning Moment
Physical Science (Structure and Properties of Matter, Chemical Reactions):
Before starting to cook, have kids make a prediction: How will the bagel slices change as you bake them? Will they change in appearance? Texture? Flavor? Use this activity to find out:
Before cooking, have kids set aside one bagel slice at the end of step 2 (make sure they do NOT bake this slice). Then, have kids cook through the recipe as instructed with the remaining bagel slices.
Once the bagel chips are cooled and ready to be served, ask kids to place one bagel chip and the bagel slice side by side on a plate. Then, have kids observe any changes in size, texture, and color.
Have kids bend each until it breaks in half. What happens? Does the bagel chip/ bagel slice slowly bend, or do they quickly snap in two?
Have kids take a small bite of each, taking a sip of water in between bites. Are their flavors the same or different? How about their textures? How so? (Remind kids that flavor is a combination of what food tastes like and smells like, while texture is what food feels like.)
If kids made a cream cheese dip, have them dunk the bagel chip and the bagel slice in the dip. Was one easier to scoop with than the other?
Explain to kids that bagels contain water. When you bake the bagel slices, the dry heat of the oven causes some of the water in the bagels to evaporate, so the bagels dry out. The dried-out bagel slices are more brittle, crunchier, and much easier to break into pieces.
Take It Further
Trivia (General Knowledge):
As kids enjoy their bagel chips, test their bagel knowledge with these fun trivia questions. They’ll learn a little bit of “everything!” Kids can choose to answer the questions below, or be the Quiz Master and challenge other family members to answer them.
The word “bagel” comes from a German word meaning:
a. Hole
b. Bread
c. Ring
d. Circle
Which of these ingredients gives bagels their sweetness?
a. Malt syrup
b. Honey
c. Sugar
d. Maple syrup
How is a St. Louis bagel different from a normal bagel?
a. It’s deep-fried
b. It’s sliced vertically rather than horizontally
c. It has ice cream in the middle
d. It’s twice the size
The first written mention of bagels was in the country of Poland in which year?
a. 1610
b. 1948
c. 1231
d. 1720
Bagels first came to the United States in the late 1800s. Which U.S. city did they first arrive in?
a. Boston
b. New York City
c. Chicago
d. Philadelphia
How are bagels different from most other breads?
a. They don’t include yeast
b. They taste best when they are a week old
c. They don’t need to rise
d. They are boiled before they are baked
In January 2021, a unique everything bagel–flavored food was released. What was it?
a. Chicken nuggets
b. Soda
c. Ice cream
d. Smoothie
The world’s largest bagel was made in Syracuse, New York, in 2004. How much did it weigh?
a. 57 pounds
b. 195 pounds
c. 324 pounds
d. 868 pounds
Answer Key: 1 (C); 2 (A); 3 (B); 4 (A); 5 (B); 6 (D); 7 (C); 8 (D)