Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen.
Banana–Oat Pancakes
This pantry-friendly pancake recipe was developed with younger chefs in mind (ages 5 to 8)—though it’s delicious and fun for chefs of any age! Each recipe step on our website is accompanied by a photograph, so early or non-readers can follow along. Kids can do most of the measuring, whisking, and mixing and adults can take charge when things move to the stove.
What You’ll Need:
1¼ cups (6¼ ounces) all-purpose flour
2½ teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
2 ripe bananas
1½ cups (12 ounces) milk
1 cup (3 ounces) old-fashioned rolled oats
2 large eggs
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
3 tablespoons sugar
Vegetable oil spray
In large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt.
Peel bananas and place in medium bowl. Mash bananas well with large fork or potato masher.
Add milk and oats to bananas and whisk until combined. Let sit until oats are softened, about 5 minutes.
Add eggs, oil, and sugar to bowl with banana mixture and whisk until well combined.
Add banana mixture to flour mixture. Whisk until just combined.
Spray skillet with vegetable oil spray and heat over medium heat until hot, about 1 minute. Use ¼-cup dry measuring cup to scoop 3 portions of batter into skillet.
Cook pancakes until first side is golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook until second side is golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to plates. Repeat steps 6 and 7 with remaining batter in 4 batches.
Learning Moment
Math (counting and multiplication):
Ask kids to count how many pancakes go in each batch (three) and how many pancakes they make in the entire recipe (15). If kids have learned multiplication, ask: If there are three pancakes in each batch and we are making five batches, how many pancakes will we make in total? Kids can also count how many ingredients and how many pieces of equipment are needed to make the recipe.
Learning Moment
Language Arts (vocabulary):
This recipe provides a great opportunity for kids to build their vocabulary of texture words. Before they begin the challenge, have a family brainstorming session and see how many texture words you can come up with. Write them down on a piece of paper and post them in the kitchen or wherever your family is cooking or eating these days. While you’re eating, ask kids (and grown-ups) how many textures they can identify in whatever they’re eating!
(Some food texture words to get you started: crunchy, soft, chewy, gooey, sticky, tender, and smooth.)
Smoothies
We love smoothies as part of breakfasts, lunches, or as a quick, refreshing snack.
What You’ll Need:
1 ripe banana
1 tablespoon honey
1 cup plain yogurt
Berries
Orange Juice
Place banana and honey in blender. Put lid on top of blender and hold firmly in place with folded dish towel. Process until smooth, about 10 seconds.
Stop blender. Add berries, yogurt, and orange juice. Replace lid and process for 30 seconds. Stop blender and scrape down sides of blender jar with rubber spatula. Replace lid and continue to process until smooth, about 30 seconds longer. Pour into glasses and serve.
Learning Moment
Art (Color and color mixing):
Ask kids to identify the colors of the individual ingredients going into their smoothies and to predict what they think the final color of their smoothie will be. For each color they name, ask if it’s a primary color (red, yellow, or blue) or a secondary color (made from mixing two primary colors).
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie
What could be better than a tray of chocolate chip cookies? How about a huge chocolate chip cookie? To make our Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie perfectly round, we use a springform pan. (If you don’t have a springform pan, you can use a 9-inch round cake pan instead—you’ll just have to flip the cookie out of the cake pan before serving, like you would a cake.) We highly recommend serving warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
What You’ll Need:
Vegetable oil spray
1 cup (5 ounces) all-purpose flour
¼ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
8 tablespoons unsalted butter
½ cup packed (3½ ounces) dark brown sugar
¼ cup (1¾ ounces) sugar
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
½ cup (3 ounces) chocolate chips
Adjust oven rack to upper-middle position and heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray inside bottom and sides of 9-inch springform pan with vegetable oil spray.
In medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt.
In large bowl, whisk melted butter, brown sugar, and sugar until well combined. Add egg and vanilla and whisk until smooth.
Add flour mixture to butter mixture and use rubber spatula to stir until just combined and no dry flour is visible, about 1 minute. Add chocolate chips and stir until evenly distributed.
Use rubber spatula to scrape cookie dough into greased springform pan and spread dough into even layer covering bottom of pan.
Use rubber spatula to scrape cookie dough into greased springform pan and spread dough into even layer covering bottom of pan.
Use oven mitts to remove springform pan from oven (ask an adult for help). Place springform pan on cooling rack and let cookie cool in pan for 30 minutes.
Run butter knife around inside edge of springform pan to loosen edges of cookie from pan. Unlock and remove side of pan. Use icing spatula or wide metal spatula to loosen bottom of cookie from pan and transfer cookie to cutting board. Cut cookie into wedges and serve warm.
Learning Moment
For Older Chefs:
Math (Geometry): While the Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie is cooling, challenge kids to estimate and then calculate the area of their cookie. They’ll first need to find the cookie’s radius (measure straight across the cookie (the diameter) and divide that measurement by two to determine the radius). Then, they need to plug the radius into the formula for the area of a circle: Area = π x r2. Remember, pi equals 3.14. The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics has a library of high-quality resources for teaching mathematics to kids.
For Younger Chefs:
Math (Fractions): Have your young chef help you cut the Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie into twelve servings (12ths). First, have them help cut it in half. Then into fourths. Then, ask how they would turn ¼ into 1/12? (Cut each ¼ section into three pieces.)