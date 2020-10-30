Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen.
This week, kids can bake a batch of cheesy, gluten-free Pão de Queijo to snack on or serve as a side dish; dip some Caramel Apples in preparation for Halloween; and sip spiced Hot Chocolate as they learn about the Mexican holiday Día de los Muerto.
Pão de Queijo
These gluten-free, cheesy rolls originally come from Brazil. They’re crunchy on the outside and soft and chewy inside thanks to a key ingredient: tapioca starch. Kids will learn more about this special ingredient in a hands-on exploration. Tapioca starch is sometimes also labeled “tapioca flour” and can usually be found in the gluten-free baking section of the grocery store.
What You’ll Need:
- Vegetable oil spray
- 1 cup (8 ounces) whole milk
- 1 cup shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese (4 ounces)
- 1 cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese (2 ounces)
- ⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups (8 ounces) tapioca starch
Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray 12-cup muffin tin with vegetable oil spray (making sure to get inside each cup).
Add milk, cheddar cheese, Pecorino cheese, oil, eggs, and salt to blender. Add tapioca starch. (Make sure to add the tapioca starch last, or the mixture will turn to glue in the blender.) Place lid on top of blender and hold lid firmly in place with folded dish towel. Process on high speed for 30 seconds. Stop blender.
Use rubber spatula to scrape down sides of blender jar. Replace lid and process on high speed until smooth, about 30 seconds. Pour batter evenly into greased muffin tin cups, filling each cup about three-quarters full.
Place muffin tin in oven and bake until rolls are golden and puffed, 25 to 30 minutes.
Use oven mitts to remove muffin tin from oven (ask an adult for help). Place muffin tin on cooling rack and let rolls cool in muffin tin for 5 minutes.
Run butter knife around edges of rolls to loosen from muffin tin (ask an adult for help—muffin tin will be very hot). Using your fingertips, gently wiggle rolls to remove from muffin tin and transfer directly to cooling rack. Serve warm.
Learning Moment
Physical Science (Properties of Matter):
As kids are preparing their ingredients, have them set aside some extra tapioca starch in a bowl. Ask kids: Have you heard of tapioca before? Can you guess where it comes from?
While the rolls are baking in step 4, have kids observe the tapioca starch. What does it look like, feel like, and smell like? Tell kids that tapioca starch (also called tapioca flour) is made from cassava root (a plant native to South America) that has been ground up into a powder. When combined with liquid, tapioca starch makes a gooey paste. To see this in action, have kids add water, a little bit at a time, to the tapioca starch in the bowl, stirring with a spoon until it’s well combined and turns into a pudding-like gel. Explain to kids that when the tapioca starch in this recipe combines with the water in the milk and eggs, it turns into a similar gel. As the mixture heats up in the oven, that gel traps steam inside the rolls, causing them to puff and rise.
Explain to kids that ground tapioca powder can also be formed into little balls called “tapioca pearls.” (If you have any on hand, have kids observe them as well.) When cooked, tapioca pearls become soft and chewy, but keep their round shape. Kids may have seen these pearls before in dishes like tapioca pudding or bubble tea. Bubble tea, or boba, originated in Taiwan, but has become popular throughout Asia, North America, and Europe.
DIY Caramel Apples
Caramel apples are a classic autumn treat. Now, kids can make their own caramel apples with this kid-tested, foolproof recipe from our just-published The Complete DIY Cookbook for Young Chefs. For an extracrunchy treat, add ½ cup of chopped nuts or shredded coconut on a plate in an even layer. Roll the caramel-coated apples in the topping before placing them on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
What You’ll Need:
- 1 (11‑ounce) bag soft caramel candies (about 40 candies)
- Vegetable oil spray
- 4 medium or 6 small Granny Smith apples, stems removed
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 4-6 popsicle sticks
Place caramels in freezer for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Spray lightly with vegetable oil spray. Set parchment-lined baking sheet next to stove.
While caramels freeze, insert 1 popsicle stick into stem end of each apple, pushing stick about 1 inch into apple.
Unwrap caramels and place in small saucepan. Add cream, vanilla, and salt.
Cook over medium-low heat until caramels begin to melt, about 5 minutes. Use rubber spatula to stir and scrape bottom of saucepan. Continue to cook, stirring often, until caramels are melted and mixture is completely smooth, 5 to 7 minutes. Turn off heat and slide saucepan to cool burner.
Working quickly, carefully dip apples to mostly cover with caramel. If caramel becomes too thick to dip easily, reheat over medium-low heat, stirring often, until loosened, 2 to 3 minutes.
Place baking sheet in refrigerator and chill until caramel is firm, about 30 minutes. Serve. (Caramel apples can be refrigerated in airtight storage container for up to 3 days.)
Spiced Hot Chocolate
Warm up with a cup of sweet and (just a little) spicy hot chocolate. Our version adds a little bit of cinnamon and a pinch of cayenne pepper. Kids start by making a batch of dry hot chocolate mix first, and then stir up individual mugs of cocoa.
What You’ll Need:
- 1½ cups (4½ ounces) nonfat dry milk powder
- 1 cup (4 ounces) confectioners’ (powdered) sugar
- ¾ cup (2¼ ounces) Dutch-processed cocoa powder
- ¾ cup (4½ ounces) semisweet chocolate chips
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup (8 ounces) milk (per serving)
Add all ingredients except milk to food processor. Lock lid into place. Hold down pulse button for 1 second, then release. Repeat until chocolate chips are finely ground, about ten 1-second pulses.
Remove lid and carefully remove processor blade. Use rubber spatula to transfer mixture to airtight storage container.
To make 1 serving of hot chocolate, add ⅓ cup mix and 1 cup milk to large mug. Heat in microwave until hot, about 2 minutes. Use oven mitts to remove mug. Stir until well combined.
Learning Moment
Math (Ordering):
Before starting this recipe, have your young chef measure all of the ingredients into individual bowls. (Remind them that chefs always prepare their ingredients before them start cooking!) Then, ask kids to order the ingredients from least to greatest, using the volume measurements, not the weight. (Hint: There may be some ties!) If they get stuck, suggest that they take a look at the sizes of the measuring spoons and cups they used to measure each ingredient.
Ordered from least to greatest:
⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper and ⅛ teaspoon salt (It’s a tie!)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract and 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon (It’s a tie!)
¾ cup Dutch-processed cocoa powder and ¾ cup semisweet chocolate chips (It’s a tie!)
1 cup confectioners’ (powdered) sugar and 1 cup milk (It’s a tie!)
1½ cups nonfat dry milk powder
Take It Further
Social Studies (World Cultures):
As kids enjoy their hot chocolate, they can learn about the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos, which translates from Spanish to Day of the Dead. Día de los Muertos is not the same as Halloween, although it takes place around the same time: November 1 to November 2. It originated thousands of years ago with the Aztec, Toltec, and Nahua people. Mourning the dead was considered disrespectful, and death was seen as a new phase in life and during Día de los Muertos, the souls of the dead briefly returned to Earth. Today, it’s a celebration meant to honor and show love and respect for deceased family members.
People in Mexico celebrate Día de los Muertos with special foods, such as pan de muerto (bread of the dead in English), sugar skulls, atole (a sweetened corn-based beverage), and hot chocolate. Depending on the region of Mexico where they take place, celebrations include parades, all-night vigils, and special visits to local cemeteries to visit and decorate the graves of loved ones.
To learn more about Día de los Muertos, kids can watch this video from PBS Learning Media, or read this story from National Geographic Kids. Use these conversation starters to spark discussion with your young chefs as they enjoy their hot chocolate.
Did you know what Día de los Muertos was before talking about it today? What did you think it was about? What part of this holiday are you curious to learn more about?
Día de los Muertos is all about honoring the dead. What are some ways you would honor people important to you who have passed away?