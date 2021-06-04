Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen.
Easy Whole-Wheat Sandwich Bread
Making a loaf of sliceable sandwich bread from scratch can be easier than you think! Thanks to a generous amount of water, this bread dough comes together like a batter that can be poured into a loaf pan (no kneading or shaping required!). After some waiting time to let the dough rise, the loaf is popped in the oven and baked. Make sure to use instant or rapid-rise yeast in this recipe; active dry yeast won’t work. And we know it’s hard to wait, but you’ll get the cleanest slices by waiting for the bread to cool all the way to room temperature before digging in!
What You’ll Need:
- Vegetable oil spray
- 1½ cups (8¼ ounces) whole-wheat flour
- 1 cup (5½ ounces) bread flour
- 2¼ teaspoons instant or rapid-rise yeast
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1¼ cups plus 2 tablespoons (11 ounces) warm water
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 large egg, cracked into bowl and lightly beaten with fork
- Spray inside bottom and sides of 8½-by-4½-inch metal loaf pan with vegetable oil spray.
In bowl of stand mixer, whisk together whole-wheat flour, bread flour, yeast, and salt. Lock bowl in place and attach paddle to stand mixer. In 4-cup liquid measuring cup, whisk warm water, melted butter, and honey until honey has dissolved.
Start mixer on low speed. Slowly pour water mixture into flour mixture and mix until batter comes together, about 1 minute. Increase speed to medium and knead dough for 5 minutes. (Dough will look smooth and wet, almost like cake batter.) Stop mixer.
Spray rubber spatula with vegetable oil spray. Use greased spatula to transfer batter to greased loaf pan. Use spatula to push dough into corners of loaf pan and spread into even layer. Spray top of dough lightly with vegetable oil spray. Let dough rise, uncovered, until dough is about ½ inch above top edge of loaf pan, 30 minutes to 1 hour.
Be careful not to let the dough sit much longer than 1 hour. It can overproof, which means it will collapse in the oven.
While dough rises, adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 375 degrees. Just before baking, use pastry brush to gently paint top of dough with beaten egg.
Place loaf pan in oven. Bake until bread is deep golden brown, 40 to 45 minutes.
Use oven mitts to remove loaf pan from oven (ask an adult for help). Place loaf pan on cooling rack and let bread cool in pan for 15 minutes.
Carefully run butter knife around edges of bread to loosen from loaf pan (ask an adult for help—pan will be hot). Use oven mitts to carefully turn loaf pan on its side and remove bread from pan. Let bread cool completely on cooling rack, about 3 hours. Transfer bread to cutting board, slice (ask an adult for help), and serve.
Learning Moment
Science and Engineering Practices (Planning and Carrying Out Investigations, Analyzing and Interpreting Data):
As you measure out the ingredients for this recipe, ask kids: Have you heard of yeast before, or used it in a recipe? What do you know about what it is, or how it works? What role do you think it will play in making this loaf of bread?
When kids have shared what they know, explain to them that yeast is alive! It’s a tiny creature—so small that just ½ teaspoon contains millions of them! Yeast get their energy from starch (found in flour) and sugar, just like you get energy from the food you eat. As yeast eat starch or sugar, they “burp” carbon dioxide gas. That gas causes yeast doughs to rise.
Explain to kids that one factor that determines how quickly yeast create that carbon dioxide gas (and therefore how quickly dough will rise) is temperature. The warmer the air is around the dough, the faster the yeast will work. Ask kids: Does it feel cool, warm, or hot in the kitchen today? Do you think that will make the dough rise more slowly or more quickly? If you have a thermometer or thermostat that displays the temperature, check to see what temperature it is inside.
Then, ask kids to make a prediction: Based on how the air temperature feels in the kitchen, how many minutes do you think it will take the bread dough to rise to ½-inch above the edge of the loaf pan in step 4? (Hint: The recipe gives a rising time window of 30 minutes to 1 hour.) Then, carry out an investigation:
After transferring the dough to the loaf pan, start a stopwatch to keep track of how long the dough takes to rise.
Have kids check the bread often with a ruler to see how close it’s getting to ½ inch above the rim of the loaf pan. (About every 10 minutes at first, and then about every 5 minutes as it’s getting closer to the mark.)
When the dough reaches ½ in above the rim of the loaf pan, stop the stopwatch.
Ask kids: How did the actual time compare to your prediction? How many minutes more or less did it take (kids can use subtraction to figure this out), or were you right on? Why do you think that is?