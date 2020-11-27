Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen.
This week, kids can practice their math skills while making Mini Beef and Cheese Empanadas; bake up a batch of Fluffy Dinner Rolls; and conduct a mini science experiment while mixing up Flavored Butters.
Mini Beef and Cheese Empanadas
Empanadas are a versatile food — they’re a perfect hand-held snack or can be part of family dinner. In this recipe, kids can fill their empanadas with beef and cheese, or make vegetarian empanadas by substituting beans for the ground beef.
What You’ll Need:
All-purpose flour (for sprinkling on counter)
1 recipe Pie Dough (homemade or 2 rounds store-bought)
1 teaspoon plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, measured separately
6 ounces 85-percent lean ground beef
1 shallot, peeled and minced
1 tablespoon tomato paste
2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
½ teaspoon ground cumin
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ cup (2 ounces) water, plus extra for shaping empanadas
½ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese (2 ounces)
1 tablespoon minced fresh cilantro
Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 425 degrees. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
If using homemade Pie Dough, sprinkle flour over clean counter. Place dough on floured counter and sprinkle dough with a little extra flour. Use rolling pin to roll dough into 14-inch circle, about ⅛ inch thick, rotating dough and reflouring counter in between rolls. (Store-bought dough is already rolled out.)
Using 3¾-inch round biscuit cutter, cut out 10 rounds of dough, discarding dough scraps. Transfer dough rounds to parchment-lined baking sheet. Cover baking sheet loosely with plastic and refrigerate while making filling.
In 10-inch nonstick skillet, heat 1 teaspoon oil over medium heat for 1 minute (oil should be hot but not smoking). Add beef, shallot, tomato paste, garlic, cumin, and salt. Cook until beef is no longer pink, about 3 minutes, stirring often with wooden spoon to break up meat.
Carefully pour ¼ cup water into skillet and cook until mixture is thick but not dry, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer mixture to medium bowl and let cool slightly, then refrigerate mixture until completely cooled, about 30 minutes.
Once filling is chilled, use clean wooden spoon to stir in cheese and cilantro.
Remove baking sheet from refrigerator and discard plastic. Use 1-tablespoon measuring spoon to place 1 tablespoon filling in center of each dough round. Shape, seal, and crimp empanadas.
Use pastry brush to paint tops and sides of empanadas with remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Place baking sheet in oven and bake until empanadas are golden brown, 18 to 22 minutes. Use oven mitts to remove baking sheet from oven (ask an adult for help). Place baking sheet on cooling rack and let empanadas cool on baking sheet for at least 15 minutes. Serve.
Learning Moment
Math (Addition, Multiplication, Division):
This recipe makes 10 empanadas in one batch. While their empanadas are baking and cooling, challenge kids to put their math skills to the test with these word problems about making more — or fewer — empanadas. For all of the problems below, kids should assume that each person eats two empanadas.
If you want to make enough empanadas for 10 people, how many empanadas will you need to make?
(Answer: 2 empanadas x 10 people = 20 empanadas)
If you want to make enough empanadas for 2 people and have 1 empanada left over to save for later, how many empanadas will you need to make? How many ounces of ground beef will you need?
(Answer: 2 people x 2 empanadas = 4 empanadas; 4 empanadas + 1 empanada = 5 empanadas, or half a batch; 6 ounces ground beef ÷ 2 = 3 ounces)
If you want to make enough empanadas for 15 people, how many empanadas will you need to make? How many garlic cloves will you need?
(Answer: 2 empanadas x 15 people = 30 empanadas, or 3 batches; 2 garlic cloves x 3 batches = 6 garlic cloves)
Say there are five people in your family. If you want to make one batch of empanadas to share with them for lunch, and one batch to freeze for another day, how many empanadas will you need to make? How much salt will you need? How many tablespoons of tomato paste?
(Answer: 5 people x 2 empanadas = 10 empanadas, 10 empanadas x 2 = 20 empanadas, or 2 batches; ¼ teaspoon salt x 2 batches = ½ teaspoon salt; 1 tablespoon tomato paste x 2 batches = 2 tablespoons tomato paste)
Fluffy Dinner Rolls
Kids can practice their kneading and shaping skills with this tasty baking project. The finished rolls are delicious smeared with a little butter (especially our Flavored Butters, below!) or served next to your favorite soup for dunking.
What You’ll Need:
2½ cups (12½ ounces) all-purpose flour
2¼ teaspoons instant or rapid-rise yeast
1 teaspoon salt
¾ cup (6 ounces) whole milk
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
2 tablespoons honey
1 large egg yolk
Vegetable oil spray
1 large egg, cracked into bowl and lightly beaten with fork
In bowl of stand mixer, whisk together flour, yeast, and salt. Lock bowl in place and attach dough hook to stand mixer.
In 4-cup liquid measuring cup, whisk milk, melted butter, honey, and egg yolk until honey has dissolved, about 20 seconds.
Start mixer on low speed and slowly pour in milk mixture. Mix until no dry flour is visible, about 2 minutes. Increase speed to medium and knead dough for 8 minutes. Stop mixer.
Transfer dough to clean counter and knead dough for 30 seconds, then form dough into smooth ball.
Spray large bowl with vegetable oil spray. Place dough in greased bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let dough rise until doubled in size, 1½ to 2 hours.
Transfer dough to clean counter and use your hands to gently press down on dough to pop any large bubbles. Pat dough into 6-inch square and use bench scraper to cut dough into 9 equal squares. Form each piece of dough into tight, smooth ball.
Spray inside bottom and sides of 8-inch square metal baking pan with vegetable oil spray. Arrange dough balls in 3 rows in greased baking pan. Cover baking pan loosely with plastic. Let dough balls rise until doubled in size, about 1 hour.
While dough rises, adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees.
When dough is ready, use pastry brush to paint tops of dough balls with beaten egg.
Place baking pan in oven. Bake until rolls are golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes.
Use oven mitts to remove baking pan from oven (ask an adult for help). Place baking pan on cooling rack and let rolls cool in pan for 30 minutes. Turn baking pan upside down to release rolls from pan. Turn rolls right side up and use your hands to pull them apart. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Flavored Butters
Give plain butter a boost by adding some flavorful stir-ins. These amped-up butters are perfect for spreading on bread, biscuits, or homemade Fluffy Dinner Rolls, if you are also making them this week as part of Kitchen Classroom. This recipe is for Honey Butter. As they make their flavored butters, kids will learn more about how heat travels, and how to make their butter soften faster.
What You’ll Need:
6 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 tablespoon honey
1/8 teaspoon salt
Place butter in small bowl and let sit on counter until soft, 30 minutes to 1 hour. Add honey and salt and stir until smooth. Serve.
Try one or more of these flavored butter variations.
Cinnamon-maple butter: Use 1 tablespoon maple syrup and 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon instead of the hone.
Basil-lemon butter: Use 2 Tablespoons chopped, fresh basil and 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest instead of the honey.
Old Bay butter: Use 1 tablespoon minced, fresh parsley and 1 1/2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning instead of the honey and salt.
Spicy Sriracha butter: Use 1 to 1 12 teaspoons sriracha, depending on how spice you like it, instead of the honey and salt.
Learning Moment
Physical Science (Structure and Properties of Matter, Energy):
In order to easily stir flavorful ingredients into the butter in this recipe, the butter first needs to be softened. As they prepare the ingredients for this recipe, have kids take a cold stick of butter out of the fridge and use a butter knife or bench scraper to cut one 1-tablespoon piece and one 5-tablespoon piece from the stick to make the 6 tablespoons total they need for this recipe. Instead of placing the butter in a bowl, have kids place the two pieces on a plate spaced apart from each other. Have kids observe the cold butter, and press lightly on each piece. Ask kids: What does the butter feel like? Is it hard or soft? Is it cold or warm? Ask kids to make a prediction: Which piece of butter will soften the fastest: the 1-tablespoon piece or the 5-tablespoon piece? Why do they think so?
As the butter sits, have kids check the pieces about every 10 minutes by gently pressing their clean finger into the butter. Are they becoming softer? Is one piece going faster than the other? When does the butter seem soft enough to stir together with their flavor additions? When the butter is soft, transfer it to a bowl and continue with the recipe as written.
Kids likely found that the 1-tablespoon piece of butter softened more quickly than the 5-tablespoon piece. Explain to kids that this is because of how heat transfers between objects. The heat from the warmer air in the kitchen travels into the cold butter as it sits on the counter, working its way from the outside, in. The 1-tablespoon piece of butter has a smaller volume (is smaller in size) and has more of its surface area exposed to the warm air than the 5-tablespoon piece. The heat can enter the piece of butter from the outside through all of the butter piece’s different surfaces, and can get to the middle more quickly with the 1-tablespoon piece, as it has a shorter distance to travel. The 5-tablespoon piece has a greater volume (is larger in size), so it takes longer for the heat to travel from its outside surfaces to its center.
Kids may have found that the outside of the 5-tablespoon piece felt softer as it sat, but the middle remained harder and colder for longer. Based on this, share a cooking tip with kids: The next time a recipe calls for softened butter, increase its surface area by cutting it up into smaller pieces to make the softening process go faster!