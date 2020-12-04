Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen.
Kids will learn about how green beans grow while making Garlicky Skillet Green Beans; practice their math skills while mixing up a big batch of our DIY Cornbread Mix from our latest cookbook, “The Complete DIY Cookbook for Young Chefs”; and discover what gives fizzy drinks their bubbles in a hands-on experiment.
Garlicky Skillet
Green Beans
This simple side dish is a great way for kids to contribute to the family meal. Kids will learn all about green beans and take a peek inside to learn about beans and how they grow.
What You’ll Need:
1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 pound green beans, trimmed
¼ teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
¼ cup water
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat for 1 minute (oil should be hot but not smoking).
Add green beans, salt, and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally with rubber spatula, until spotty brown, 4 to 6 minutes.
Carefully add water to skillet. Cover and cook until green beans are bright green, about 2 minutes. Use oven mitt to remove lid (be careful—steam will be hot!).
Increase heat to medium-high and cook until water evaporates, about 1 minute.
Stir in butter and garlic and cook, stirring often, until green beans are lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes. Turn off heat. Use spatula to transfer green beans to serving platter. Serve.
Learning Moment
Life Science (Plants):
When preparing the ingredients for this recipe, have kids set one green bean aside. Ask kids to compare green beans to other types of beans they know of, such as black beans or chickpeas. How are they the same? How are they different?
Explain to kids that green beans are part of a family of plants called legumes, whose seeds grow in a pod. Other legumes, like black beans, pinto beans, lentils, and peas, also grow in pods, but we discard the pods and only eat the seeds. In the case of green beans, we eat both the pod and the seeds.
Have kids gently pull their green bean apart at the seam. What do they notice about what they find inside? Explain to kids that green beans are made up of three main parts; the stem, which is where the pods are attached to the plant they grow from (we usually trim this part before cooking), the pod, which is the protective layer on the outside, and the seeds found inside. Most of the texture of cooked green beans comes from the pod, as the seeds inside green beans are small and immature when harvested. Can kids identify all three parts of the green bean?
Tell kids that green beans are also sometimes called string beans. Originally, green beans had a “string” attached at their seam that kept the pod closed. In the late 1800s, plant scientists developed new kinds of green beans that grew without the string, and it is rare to find a true “string bean” in markets today.
DIY Cornbread Mix
From our new Complete DIY Cookbook for Young Chefs, kids can whisk together a big batch of this cornbread mix in advance and then quickly bake up a pan of cornbread whenever the inspiration strikes. This Northern-style cornbread is fluffy and slightly sweet, making it a great accompaniment for fall soups or a side dish for the Thanksgiving table. While making their mix, kids will exercise their math skills to solve word problems with addition, subtraction, and multiplication.
What You’ll Need:
6 cups (30 ounces) all-purpose flour
4 cups (20 ounces) cornmeal
2 2/3 cups (18 2/3 ounces) sugar
1 tablespoon salt
2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoon baking powder
In extra-large bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, and salt. Whisk until well combined. Set fine-mesh strainer over bowl. Add baking powder to fine‑mesh strainer and tap side of strainer to sift baking powder into bowl.
Whisk until very well combined, about 1 minute. Transfer cornbread mix to large airtight storage container. (Cornbread mix can be stored at room temperature for at least 2 months.)
Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray inside bottom and sides of 8-inch square metal baking pan with vegetable oil spray.
In large bowl, whisk milk, melted butter, and eggs until combined.
Add 2¾ cups Cornbread Mix and stir with rubber spatula until just combined and no dry mix is visible. Use rubber spatula to scrape batter into greased baking pan and spread into even layer.
Place baking pan in oven and bake until golden brown and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes.
Use oven mitts to remove baking pan from oven (ask an adult for help). Place baking pan on cooling rack and let cornbread cool in pan for 20 minutes.
Run butter knife around edge of cornbread to release cornbread from pan. Use oven mitts to flip baking pan onto cooling rack to remove cornbread. Carefully turn cornbread right side up and let cool on rack for 10 minutes. Transfer cornbread to cutting board and cut into squares. Serve.
Learning Moment
Math (Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication):
This recipe for DIY Cornbread Mix makes enough for 4 batches of cornbread. Each batch makes 12 servings of cornbread. While making the mix, ask kids to use their math skills to solve word problems about using the finished mix. For all of the problems below, kids should assume that each person eats one 1 square of cornbread.
If each batch makes 12 squares of cornbread, how many squares of cornbread would you have if you baked all 4 batches of cornbread?
(Answer: 12 squares x 4 batches = 48 squares of cornbread)
Imagine you are hosting 6 people for Thanksgiving dinner. If each person will be served one square of cornbread, how many batches of cornbread do you need to bake to have enough for everyone? How many squares would you have left over?
(Answer: If you had 6 guests, you would need 1 batch of cornbread, which is a total of 12 squares [1 x 12 = 12]. 12 squares of cornbread — 6 servings = 6 squares left over, or enough for seconds!)
Now imagine you are going to drop off squares of cornbread as a Thanksgiving gift to your neighbors. If you have 20 neighbors, and each person will receive one square of cornbread, how many batches of cornbread do you need to bake to have enough for everyone? How many squares would you have left over?
(Answer: If you had 20 neighbors, you would need 2 batches of cornbread, which is a total of 24 squares [2 x 12 = 24]. 24 squares of cornbread — 20 servings = 4 squares left over.)
How many people will be at your Thanksgiving dinner this year? How many batches of cornbread would you need to make to serve your guests?
Take it Further
Social Studies (Culture):
Cornbread has a long and diverse history in the United States. Tell kids that the simplest early type of cornbread was called corn pone, which was made with just cornmeal, water, and a little salt and cooked in a cast iron skillet or a Dutch oven. Over time, other ingredients, such as baking soda, were added to give lift and rise to the cornmeal we enjoy today. Two main styles of cornbread have evolved over time in the United States. Northern-style cornbread is a combination of wheat flour and cornmeal, lightly sweetened with sugar (like this mix) and baked in a square or rectangle baking pan. Southern-style cornbread is made with cornmeal, has little or no sugar, is a little denser, and is usually baked in a round, cast-iron skillet.
What Makes Fizzy Drinks Fizzy?
Kids will discover how bubbles get into fizzy beverages such as seltzer and soda in this simple and surprising science experiment.
What You’ll Need:
3 cups (24 ounces) plain seltzer, chilled
2 raisins or dried cranberries
1 marble or ball bearing
Learning Moment
Science (Science Practices, Physical Science):
As kids work through this experiment, pause on a few key moments in the scientific process:
Making predictions: Encourage kids to predict what they think will happen when they drop the raisin and marble into their respective glasses, and also to explain why they think so. This will help kids articulate their thinking, and also let you learn what prior knowledge they have.
Repeating tests: Ask kids why they think it’s important to repeat dropping the marble and raisin at least two times. Explain that scientists repeat their experiments to validate and verify their data—observing whether they get the same results each time.
After completing the experiment, tell your young chef that temperature also affects the amount of bubbles you see in your seltzer. Explain to kids that seltzer water is carbonated (or made fizzy) by adding carbon dioxide gas to water while it’s under pressure. Once a can or bottle of seltzer is opened (and no longer under pressure), that gas will escape into the air.
Keeping fizzy drinks cold helps slow that process down; the molecules in cold carbonated drinks move more slowly, so the gas creates tiny bubbles that rise to the surface slowly over time. Warmer mixtures allow for larger gas bubbles to form and to escape more quickly, meaning your fizzy drink will soon become flat if it’s too warm.