Glazed Sugar Cookies
The dough for these classic cookies is extra easy for kids to roll out and cut into shapes, thanks to how it’s mixed in the food processor. Sprinkling the glazed cookies with sprinkles or sanding sugar while the glaze is still wet makes them extra festive and perfect for gifting! Make sure your butter is very cold before adding it to the food processor in step 3.
What You’ll Need
For the Cookies:
1½ cups (7½ ounces) all-purpose flour
1/8 teaspoon baking powder
1/8 teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
1 large egg
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
½ cup (3½ ounces) sugar
8 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 8 pieces and chilled
For the Glaze:
1 1/3 cups (5 1/3 ounces) confectioners’ (powdered) sugar
2 tablespoons milk
1 tablespoon cream cheese, softened
1-2 drops food coloring (optional)
Sprinkles or sanding sugar (optional)
Instructions:
For the cookies: In medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In small bowl, whisk together egg and vanilla.
Add sugar to food processor and lock lid into place. Turn on processor and process until sugar is finely ground, about 30 seconds.
Grinding sugar in the food processor makes its grains extra tiny and gives the finished cookies an even texture. Leaving the sugar as-is would make the cookies’ texture grainy.
Stop processor and remove lid. Add chilled butter to processor and lock lid back into place. Turn on processor and process until smooth, about 30 seconds.
Stop processor and remove lid. Add egg mixture and flour mixture and lock lid back into place. Turn on processor and process until no dry flour is visible and mixture forms crumbly dough, about 30 seconds.
Stop processor, remove lid, and carefully remove processor blade, asking an adult for help. Use a rubber spatula to transfer dough to the center of large sheet of parchment paper on counter.
Use your hands to pat dough into a 7-by-9-inch oval. Place second large sheet of parchment on top of dough. Use a rolling pin to roll dough into a 10-by-14-inch oval (⅛ to ¼ inch thick), rolling dough between parchment.
When rolling out cookie dough, it helps to start at the center of the disk of dough and roll away from you, spinning the dough a quarter turn after each roll. This helps ensure every inch of dough is the same thickness. Try to apply even pressure as you roll.
Slide dough (still between parchment) onto 1 baking sheet. Place baking sheet in refrigerator and refrigerate until dough is firm, at least 1½ hours.
While dough is chilling, adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and heat oven to 300 degrees. Line second baking sheet with parchment.
When dough is ready, remove dough from refrigerator. Gently peel off the top sheet of parchment. Use cookie cutters to cut dough into shapes.
Save your scraps! After cutting out your cookie shapes, put all the leftover dough scraps together, reroll the dough between sheets of parchment paper to ⅛- to ¼-inch thickness, and cut out more shapes. It’s best to do this only one time. If you reroll this dough more than once, the cookies will turn out tough.
Use spatula to transfer shapes to parchment-lined baking sheet, spaced about ½ inch apart. If the dough becomes too warm and sticky to transfer shapes easily, return it to refrigerator to firm up again, about 10 minutes.
Place the baking sheet in the oven. Bake cookies until beginning to brown around edges, 18 to 22 minutes.
Use oven mitts to remove the baking sheet from the oven, asking an adult for help. Place baking sheet on cooling rack and let cookies cool completely on baking sheet, about 30 minutes.
For the glaze: While cookies are cooling, in second medium bowl, combine confectioners’ sugar, milk, softened cream cheese, and 1 to 2 drops food coloring (if using). Use clean rubber spatula to stir until very smooth.
Use icing spatula to decorate cooled cookies. Serve.
Use small icing spatula or back of spoon to spread glaze in even layer on cookie, starting in middle and working your way to edges.
While glaze is still wet, sprinkle with sanding sugar, sprinkles, crushed cookies, or candy.
Learning Moment
Visual Art (Color):
Kids can use food coloring to turn the white glaze in this recipe into different colors. Divide the glaze into different small bowls, and experiment with adding drops of food coloring to each one and mixing it in to create different colors. Ask kids if they can name the three primary colors: yellow, red, and blue. These colors cannot be made from other colors. Secondary colors are made by mixing two primary colors together. Ask kids if they know (or can figure out by experimenting with food coloring) what secondary colors they can make from different combinations of the primary colors:
Yellow + Red = Orange
Red + Blue = Purple
Blue + Yellow = Green
Then, explain to kids that artists use the color wheel to organize and think about how colors relate to each other. It places all of the colors in rainbow order in a circle shape.
The color wheel places the three primary colors (yellow, red, and blue) in the circle evenly spaced from each other. The secondary colors (orange, purple, and green) are in between them, and the tertiary colors are in between those. Tertiary colors are made by mixing a primary and secondary color together to make yellow-orange, orange-red, red-purple, purple-blue, blue-green, and green-yellow.
The colors on the right side of the wheel (between yellow and purple going clockwise) are called warm colors, and the colors on the left side (between purple and yellow) are called cool colors. Artists can find colors that look good together by putting them into warm or cool groups, or by picking contrasting colors from opposite sides of the wheel.
Challenge kids to create their own color wheel using objects they find around the house. Can they find all of the primary, secondary, and tertiary colors and put them in order?