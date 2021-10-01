Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen.
This week, kids will be making a Ham and Cheese Panini, a recipe featured in our brand-new cookbook for young chefs, “The Complete Cookbook for Young Scientists.” Before making their panini, kids will conduct a mini experiment to learn about the awesome browning power of mayonnaise. Then, they’ll apply what they discovered in the experiment as they make their panini. Finally, in Take It Further, it’s an all-out condiment clash! A monumental mayo match! — as kids participate in a near-impossible debate: Team Mayo, or Team May-ew?
Don’t forget to share what your family makes by tagging @testkitchenkids or using #ATKkids on Instagram, or by sending photos to kids@americastestkitchen.com. Visit the America’s Test Kitchen Kids website for more culinary content designed especially for kids.
Ham And Cheese Panini
This cheesy panini gets a little bonus browning thanks to a secret ingredient found on your refrigerator door: mayonnaise. Crusty slices of rustic bread are traditional in a panini, but hearty sandwich bread will also work in this recipe. If you have a nonstick grill pan, you can use it instead of the nonstick skillet — the pan will put grill marks on the sandwich, just like using a panini press! You can swap the cheddar, ham, and pickles for other cheeses, meats, or toppings.
What You’ll Need:
2 (½-inch-thick) slices crusty bread
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
½ cup shredded cheddar cheese (2 ounces)
1 slice deli ham
4–6 pickle chips, optional
Instructions:
Place bread slices on cutting board. Use butter knife to spread mayonnaise evenly over 1 side of each slice.
Flip 1 slice over (mayonnaise side down) and place in 10-inch nonstick skillet. Sprinkle evenly with half of cheese. Place ham and pickle chips (if using) on top of cheese. Sprinkle evenly with remaining cheese. Place second slice of bread on top (mayonnaise on the outside).
Heat skillet over medium heat and cook until bread is golden brown on bottom, about 4 minutes.
Use spatula to flip sandwich over (see photo, below). Place saucepan lid on sandwich and press down firmly, then leave lid in place (ask an adult for help, skillet will be hot).
Cook until second side is golden brown and cheese is melted, 1 to 2 minutes.
Turn off heat. Use oven mitts to remove lid. Use spatula to transfer sandwich back to cutting board. Let cool for 2 minutes. Use chef’s knife to cut sandwich in half and serve warm.
Learning Moment
Physical Science (Chemical Reactions):
Ask kids: What makes a grilled cheese sandwich or a panini different from toasted bread with melted cheese? What helps make it crusty and golden-brown on the outside? Before making their panini, kids can set up a mini experiment to better understand why they spread mayo on the outside of their sandwich before cooking it.
Cut an extra slice of crusty bread in half horizontally. Spread ¾ teaspoon of mayo evenly on one side of one slice, leaving the other slice plain.
Make a prediction: After cooking, do you think the two bread slices will look the same or different? Will they taste the same or different? Why do you think so?
Place both slices in a 10-inch nonstick skillet, with the mayo-smeared slice placed mayo side down. Heat the skillet over medium heat, and cook for about 4 minutes. (If plain slice begins to burn, transfer to cutting board early.)
Transfer the toasted bread slices to a cutting board and let them cool for 2 minutes.
Observe your results: Observe the bread slices, then taste them one at a time, taking sips of water in between bites. How did each slice look? How did they taste?
The mayo-smeared toast should look well-browned on the outside, with a buttery richness. On the other hand, the plain toast will be paler in color with a comparably plain flavor. Why? Bread contains protein and sugars, which undergo the Maillard (“my-YARD”) reaction when heated past 250 degrees. This reaction causes foods to brown and deepens flavors. But mayo contains even more proteins (from egg yolks) and sugar, which gives the mayo-smeared toast a Maillard one-two punch. Talk about a powerhouse condiment!
Take It Further
English Language Arts (Speaking and Listening, Presentation of Knowledge and Ideas):
Mayonnaise lies at the heart of countless dishes, dressings, and more — from this panini to Ranch dressing, potato salad, some cake (!) recipes, and beyond. And when it comes to mayo, you either love it on (or in) everything, or you can’t stand the mere sight of it. Kids can settle the argument once and for all by setting up a mayo debate among friends or family members.
First, group debaters into two teams: pro-mayo and anti-mayo. Then, pick a judge to oversee the debate (this is a good job for a grown-up). Both sides should take five minutes to prepare their arguments and think about rebuttals, or attempts to defend the opposing arguments. Team members should also decide on which members will speak in the debate and when. Remind debaters not to interrupt each other throughout the debate. Finally, the debate can begin!
The pro-mayo team presents its case. (3 minutes)
The anti-mayo team presents its case. (3 minutes)
Both teams prepare their rebuttals and summaries. (3 minutes)
The anti-mayo team presents its rebuttal and summary. (2 minutes)
The pro-mayo team presents its rebuttal and summary. (2 minutes)
After the debate, the judge will decide which team presented the best case. That team is deemed the winner! All participants can debrief post-debate to discuss how the debate went, add additional opinions, ask questions, reflect on performances, and seek feedback.