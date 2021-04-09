Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen.
As babies become toddlers, the desire for independence is one of the defining factors of their day-to-day life (and yours). One way to express this desire is through food. Toddlers want to feed themselves (until, you know, they suddenly don’t). One of the best ways to provide the opportunity? Finger foods.
If anyone can get you excited about making tasty finger foods at home, it’s Sally from Sally’s Baking Addiction. Her detailed descriptions, paired with her beautiful food photography, will make you want to try every recipe on her blog.
After receiving a copy of “The Complete Baby and Toddler Cookbook,” Sally shared our Cheese Crackers recipe with her readers. They’re the perfect finger food for kids and adults alike.
While we love eating store-bought cheese crackers (who doesn’t?), we wanted a homemade option–with real cheese and no preservatives. The dough for these crackers proved to be surprisingly simple. We mixed cheese, flour, butter, a little cornstarch, a touch of salt, and a spoonful of water in the food processor. After a stint in the refrigerator, the dough was easy to roll out and cut into perfectly shaped individual crackers.
“The dough comes together in a few minutes,” Sally wrote on her blog. “Then after about 45 minutes of chilling, roll it out, cut into squares, and bake for 16-20-ish minutes. Yes, it’s that easy.”
From yummy finger foods (like these Cheese Crackers) to delicious smoothies to surprisingly simple lunches, “The Complete Baby and Toddler Cookbook” will grow with your little ones.
“If you’re a parent or caregiver, you have a lot on your mind — and I appreciate that this book offers dozens of homemade ideas, while encouraging the family to get in the kitchen,” Sally wrote. “This book gets my full support, especially for busy first-time parents.”
Homemade Cheese Crackers
Ingredients:
6 ounces sharp yellow cheddar cheese, shredded (1 and 1/2 cups shredded)
1 cup (125g) all-purpose flour (spoon & leveled)
1 and 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
1/4 teaspoon salt
6 Tablespoons (85g) unsalted butter, cold and cut into 6 pieces
2 Tablespoons cold water
optional: sea salt for sprinkling
Instructions:
1. Process cheddar cheese, flour, cornstarch, and salt together in a food processor until combined, about 30 seconds. Add butter and process until mixture resembles wet sand, about 20 seconds. Add water and pulse until dough forms large clumps, about 10 pulses.
2. Transfer dough to a lightly floured work surface. Divide in half and pat each into a 6-inch square. (No need to use a rolling pin, just pat with hands.) If the dough feels dry, moisten your fingers with cold water. Carefully wrap each in plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, about 45 minutes and up to 2 days.
3. Preheat oven to 350°F (177°C). Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.
4. Unwrap each dough square. Place each on a lightly floured work surface and roll out into a 9-inch square. Doesn’t need to be perfect! Using a fluted pastry wheel, pizza cutter, or small sharp knife, trim dough into a neat 8 inch square. Slice square into 8 strips, each 1 inch wide, then make 8 perpendicular slices, each 1 inch wide. Each 8-inch square will have 64 squares (crackers).
5. Place squares on prepared baking sheet. Use a skewer or large toothpick to poke a hole through the center of each. Lightly sprinkle with sea salt, if desired. Bake until golden brown around the edges, about 16-18 minutes, rotating the baking sheets halfway through baking. For crunchier crackers, bake for 20 minutes.
6. Remove from the oven and cool completely on the baking sheet before serving.
7. Store leftover crackers at room temperature for up to 1 week. If tightly sealed, they’ll lose their crunch. Feel free to keep the lid slightly ajar to maintain some crunchiness.
Notes:
- Substitution: Instead of classic yellow cheddar, white cheddar is a wonderful substitute. In fact, any medium-hard cheese is great. Avoid soft cheeses.
- Increase recipe: I doubled the recipe found in the cookbook. Feel free to halve this recipe to yield less crackers or double the recipe for more. The original recipe (which is half of this one) calls for 1 teaspoon of cornstarch, but I found 2 teaspoons made the crackers too soft. I reduced the double recipe to 1 and
1/2
- teaspoons.
- Special Tools: Food Processor, Baking Sheet, Rolling Pin, Fluted Pastry Wheel
This recipe was reprinted in partnership with America’s Test Kitchen from “The Complete Baby and Toddler Cookbook.”