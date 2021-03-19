Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen.
This week, kids learn to make their own parmesean-herb popcorn in the microwave and do an experiment to learn why popcorn pops—and the secret to the fluffiest kernels—in a two-part (edible!) experiment.
Kid-friendly Parmesean-Herb Popcorn
Microwave popcorn is a great idea—in theory. But most packaged options have a long list of unnatural ingredients and don’t taste very good. This fun recipe turns a plain old brown paper bag—the kind you might use to hold your lunch—into a microwave-safe package for popping corn kernels.
Ingredients:
¼ cup popcorn kernels
½ teaspoon vegetable oil
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
¼ cup grated Parmesan
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning blend
¼ teaspoon salt
Instructions:
1. Place popcorn kernels in clean brown paper lunch bag. Drizzle kernels with oil. Fold over top of bag three times to seal (do not tape or staple).
2. Shake bag to coat kernels with oil, place bag on its side on large microwave-safe plate, and shake kernels into even layer in bag.
3. Place plate in microwave and cook until popping slows down to one or two pops at a time, 3 to 5 minutes. Microwaves vary in strength so rather than watching the clock, listen for the popping sounds: when they slow down, the popcorn is ready. Use oven mitts to remove plate from microwave (plate will be very hot, ask an adult to help). Set aside to cool slightly.
4. Place butter in large microwave-safe bowl (big enough to hold popcorn), cover, and heat in microwave at 50 percent power until melted, 30 to 60 seconds. Use oven mitts to remove bowl from microwave.
5. Carefully open paper bag (be careful of hot steam) and pour popcorn into bowl with melted butter. Be careful when opening the bag with the popped kernels—there will be a lot of steam in the bag, so open it away from your face or hands. Use rubber spatula to toss popcorn with butter. In small bowl, stir together Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning blend. Sprinkle cheese mixture and salt over popcorn. Serve.
Experiment: Find The Secret To Fluffy Popcorn
Learn why popcorn pops — and the secret to the fluffiest kernels.
Ingredients:
¾ cup popcorn kernels
Water
1½ teaspoons vegetable oil
Equipment:
Masking or painter’s tape
Marker or pen
2 resealable containers with lids, approximately 16 ounces each
¼- cup dry measuring cup
Liquid measuring cup
Rimmed baking sheet
Oven mitts
Cooling rack
3 medium or large bowls, all the same size, if possible
Colander
Paper towels
3 clean brown paper lunch bags (Make sure to use plain bags without any writing. Colored inks are often not microwave-safe).
Measuring spoons
2 large microwave-safe plates
Instructions:
1. At least 8 hours before (or the night before) you pop all your kernel samples, make your hydrated sample of popcorn kernels (“hydrate” means “to add water”). Use a piece of masking or painter’s tape and a pen/marker to label 1 resealable container “Hydrated.” Measure ¼ cup of popcorn kernels and ¼ cup of water into the container. Seal the container. Set the container aside on a shelf or counter for at least 8 hours or up to 24 hours.
Don’t leave the kernel/water mixture on the counter for more than 24 hours—it will start to smell and ferment. Gross! If you need to leave it longer than that, store the container in the refrigerator.
2. At least 2½ hours before you pop all your kernel samples, make your dehydrated sample of popcorn (“dehydrate” means “to take away water”). Heat your oven to 200 degrees F. Measure ¼ cup of popcorn kernels and spread them into an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Place the baking sheet in the oven. Bake the popcorn for at least 2 hours or up to 4 hours. A toaster oven works well here, too. And, don’t worry—the kernels won’t pop in the oven. Popcorn kernels need to reach about 356 degrees F/180 degrees C to pop.
3. Use oven mitts to remove the baking sheet from the oven (ask an adult for help). Place the baking sheet on a cooling rack and let the kernels cool completely, about 15 minutes. Put the popcorn into the second resealable container and seal the container. Use a piece of masking or painter’s tape and a pen/marker to label the container “Dehydrated.”
When we tried this experiment in our test kitchen, we weighed the kernels before we added the water or put them in the oven. We also weighed the kernels again after they had soaked overnight (draining off the water first) or been in the oven. The hydrated popcorn gained about 30 percent of its weight by taking in water through tiny holes in the outsides of the kernels. The dehydrated popcorn, on the other hand, lost about 7 percent of its weight because water inside the kernels evaporated in the warm oven through those same tiny holes.
Set out your 3 bowls. Use masking or painter’s tape and a pen/marker to label the bowls “Dehydrated,” “Hydrated,” and “Control.” This will help you keep track of your popcorn samples.
When scientists conduct an experiment, they always have one sample where they don’t change anything. This is called their control sample. In our case, kernels that haven’t been hydrated or dehydrated are our control sample.
Set the colander in the sink. Open the container of kernels you soaked overnight and pour them into the colander. Gently shake the colander to remove excess water. Spread the kernels on a paper towel. Use a second paper towel to blot the kernels until they are dry. Set paper towel with the kernels aside.
6. It’s time to pop the kernels! First, pop your control sample. Measure ¼ cup of popcorn kernels and place them in 1 brown paper lunch bag. Drizzle the kernels with ½ teaspoon of oil. Fold over the top of the bag 3 times to seal (do not tape or staple it).
7. Shake the bag to coat the kernels evenly with oil, place the bag on its side on 1 large microwave-safe plate, and shake the kernels into an even layer in the bag. Place the plate in the microwave and cook until the popping slows down to 1 or 2 pops at a time, 3 to 5 minutes. Use oven mitts to remove the plate from the microwave (the plate will be very hot—ask an adult for help). Set the popcorn aside to cool slightly.
Make a prediction! What do you think you’ll see when you open the bag? What will the kernels look like now?
8. Carefully open the bag (be careful of hot steam) and pour the popcorn into the bowl labeled “Control.” Taste one of the kernels. (OK, maybe a few . . . you can’t eat just one piece of popcorn!) Set the bowl of popcorn aside.
What do you observe? How would you describe the look of the popcorn? The flavor? The texture?
9. Pop your dehydrated sample of popcorn using the same process, but swap in the second microwave-safe plate. (The first will be very hot—ask an adult for help.)
Make a prediction! What do you think you’ll see when you open the bag? What will the kernels look like now?
10. Carefully open the bag (be careful of hot steam) and pour the popcorn into the bowl labeled “Dehydrated.” Take a taste, if you want. Set the bowl of popcorn aside.
What do you observe? How would you describe the look of the popcorn? The flavor? The texture? Does it look any different from the control sample?
11. Finally, pop your hydrated sample of popcorn using the same process. Use the first microwave-safe plate again, now that it has cooled. Use oven mitts to set aside the plate that’s currently in the microwave (ask an adult for help).
Make a prediction! What do you think you’ll see when you open the bag? What will the kernels look like now?
12. Carefully open the bag (be careful of hot steam) and pour the popcorn into the bowl labeled “Hydrated.” Take a taste, if you want. Set the bowl of popcorn aside.
What do you observe? How would you describe the look of the popcorn? The flavor? The texture? Does it look any different from the other two samples?
13. Observe your results: Compare your 3 samples of popcorn. How do they look similar or different? Which bowl is filled up the most? That’s the fluffiest popcorn! Take a taste of each sample. Which is your favorite?
Watch a video at www.americastestkitchen.com/kids/activities/the-secret-to-fluffy-popcorn when you’ve finished the experiment!
14. Eat your experiment! (How often do you get to say that in science class?!) Pick your favorite sample (or samples) and follow our recipe for Real Buttered Popcorn. Try out one of the flavor variations (hello, Sriracha-Lime!) or raid the pantry to come up with your own! Don’t forget to share with your friends and family.