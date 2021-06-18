Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen.
In this week’s Kitchen Classroom, kids will head into the Kitchen STEAM Lab for a simple science experiment. In Awesome Avocados & Amazing Acids, kids will explore why certain fruits turn brown after you cut them (yes, an avocado is a fruit!), and how to use the power of acid to stop oxidation in its tracks. As they wait for the results of their experiment, kids and family members can test their avocado knowledge with the fun trivia questions in Take It Further, and, afterwards, kids can use their leftover avocado to make Avocado Toast with Fried Eggs, Avocado Sauce, or a Veggie Wrap with Hummus.
Kitchen STEAM Lab: Awesome Avocados & Amazing Acids
How do you keep a cut avocado fresh and bright green (and not sad and brown)? Kids can find out for themselves in this simple science experiment. A butter knife won’t make as smooth a cut in the avocado flesh, which makes the avocado more prone to browning. If possible, have kids use a chef’s knife in this experiment (with adult supervision, as needed). Note that this experiment includes 8 to 24 hours of (hands-off!) waiting time, so be sure to plan ahead.
What You’ll Need:
1 lemon (or 3 tablespoons bottled lemon juice)
1 ripe avocado
Butter knife or chef’s knife
Cutting board
Small bowl
Soupspoon
Small plate
Use knife to cut lemon in half crosswise (not through ends). Rinse and dry knife.
Squeeze juice from lemon halves into small bowl. Add water to bowl.
Use knife to cut avocado into 2 halves and use soupspoon to remove pit. Discard pit.
Place 1 avocado half, cut side down, in bowl with lemon juice mixture. Place second avocado half on small plate, cut side up. Set bowl and plate in a spot where they won’t be disturbed.
Let avocado sit for at least 8 hours or up to 24 hours.
Make a prediction: What do you think each avocado half will look like after 8 hours? Will they look the same? Different? How so?
Time to observe! Gently turn over avocado half in lemon juice mixture. Do the 2 halves look the same? Different? How so?
Eat your avocado! Both avocado halves are safe to eat—use a spoon to gently scrape off any brown parts. The flesh underneath should be green. Will you use the avocado to make guacamole or avocado toast? Will you put it on top of a salad . . . or a taco?
Learning Moment
Physical Science (Chemical Reactions):
Before starting this experiment, ask kids: Have you ever noticed that some fruits turn brown after you cut them? Ask them to give you any examples they’ve experienced, such as apple slices turning brown in a lunch box, or banana slices turning brown on top of cereal. Ask kids: Why do you think this happens? Do you think there’s a way to stop it from happening?
During the experiment, kids will submerge one avocado half in water mixed with an acid (lemon juice), and leave the remaining half exposed to the air. In step 5, ask kids to share their predictions with you: What do they think each avocado half will look like after 8 hours? Will they look the same? Different? How so?
After completing the experiment, have kids read the Food For Thought section at the bottom of the page to understand their results. Ask kids: How did the results compare to your predictions? Did anything surprise you when learning about oxidation? If they like, kids can try tasting both samples of avocado — do they taste the same or different? Do kids have a preference? Kids can then use their leftover avocado samples to make Avocado Toast with Fried Eggs, Avocado Sauce, or a Veggie Wrap with Hummus (they can scrape off any brown parts from the oxidized avocado half before cooking--there will be green flesh underneath!).
Take It Further
General Knowledge (Trivia):
As kids wait for the results of their experiment, put their avocado knowledge to the test with some avocado trivia! Kids can choose to answer the questions below, or be the Quiz Master and challenge other family members to answer them.
What is the best way to tell when an avocado is ripe?
a) Ask it to tell you
b) Give it a gentle squeeze, it should be a little soft
c) When its skin turns dark
How can you speed up the ripening of an avocado?
a) Place it in the freezer
b) Place it in a paper bag
c) Bake it in the oven for 15 minutes
Another way to keep avocado flesh from turning brown is to:
a) Place it upside-down in a mixture of lime juice and water
b) Chop the flesh into small pieces and place in a container
c) Slather it with sunscreen
Avocados are a type of:
a) Vegetable
b) Animal
c) Fruit
The two types of avocados seen in most in United States supermarkets are:
a) Skinny and tall
b) Hass and skinny
c) Hass and boss
Aztecs discovered the avocado around 500 BC in the area that is now South Central Mexico. The Aztec word for avocado is:
a) Guacamole [gwa-kah-MOH-lay]
b) Avicado [A-vee-KA-doe]
c) Ahuacatl [A-WA-ka-ll]
The country that produces the most avocados is:
a) Mexico
b) Japan
c) Panama
In one year, how many avocados does the average avocado tree produce?
a) 15
b) 150
c) 1500
What is another name for an avocado?
a) alligator pear
b) prickly pear
c) alligator apple
Answer key: 1B; 2B; 3A; 4C; 5B; 6C; 7A; 8C; 9A