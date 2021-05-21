Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen.
We’re headed back into the Kitchen STEAM Lab for this week’s Kitchen Classroom! In this week’s activity, kids will challenge their senses in a taste test of cheddar cheese in Tasting Blind. Do yellow cheddar and white cheddar taste the same, or different? Kids (and any grown-ups who’d like to participate!) will practice how to conduct a scientifically accurate taste test, and explore how visual cues, such as color, change our perception of how food tastes. After completing their taste test, kids can use any leftover cheese to make a Classic Grilled Cheese (see Take It Further).
Kitchen STEAM Lab: Tasting Blind
In this cheesy activity, young chefs will organize a blind taste test of two samples of cheddar cheese — white cheddar and yellow cheddar — to determine if the cheese’s color affects its flavor. For the most accurate tasting, make sure that your cheddars are either both “mild” or both “sharp,” and try to use cheeses from the same brand, if possible. This activity works best if kids have a partner or a small group of friends or family to work with.
Have you ever heard the saying “You eat with your eyes”? Do you think what our food looks like is part of its flavor? Find out by taking away your sense of sight as you taste two samples of cheese that have a lot in common—but not their color. Can you taste the difference if you can’t see what you’re eating?
In this activity, you and your family or friends will take turns seeing whether you can taste the difference between 2 very similar foods that happen to be different colors: white cheddar cheese and yellow cheddar cheese.
Choose 1 person to give out the cheese samples (or ask an adult to do this so everyone else can participate in the experiment). Everyone else will be a taster. Each taster should put a small plate in front of them and then put on their blindfold.
Once blindfolds are on, place 2 slices of white cheddar cheese on 1 side of each small plate. Place 2 slices of yellow cheddar cheese on the other side of each small plate. (It’s fine to stack the slices.)
Tell tasters to pick up 1 piece of cheese at a time. They should take small bites, chew slowly, and breathe through their noses as they chew and swallow. Ask the tasters to think about which slice is the white cheddar cheese and which slice is the yellow cheddar. Ask tasters to eat only 1 slice of each cheese at this point.
Once everyone has finished tasting, ask tasters to hold up the piece of cheese that they think is the white cheddar cheese. Then, ask tasters to hold up the piece of cheese that they think is the yellow cheddar cheese.
Have tasters remove their blindfolds and see if they were correct.
What You’ll Need:
2 slices white cheddar cheese (about ½ ounce) per person
2 slices yellow cheddar cheese (about ½ ounce) per person
1 blindfold per person
1 small plate per person
Learning Moment
Engineering & Design (Executing Fair Tests, Analyzing and Interpreting Data):
In this activity, kids will organize (or participate in) a blindfolded taste test. Afterwards, they will learn about the difference between white and yellow cheddar cheese, the origins of cheddar cheese production, and how cheddar cheese preferences vary across the United States (this information can be found in the “Food for Thought” section at the end of the experiment).
Before starting the experiment, ask kids to make a prediction: Do you think white and yellow cheddar cheese will taste the same or different? If so, how will they taste different? Why do you think that is?
Throughout the activity, explain to kids how scientists ensure their tests, including taste tests, are fair: First, they should make sure that all their tasters are blindfolded so that they can’t see the color of what they’re eating. As they’re sampling the cheeses, remind kids to taste slowly and thoughtfully. It’s also important that tasters don’t share their thoughts until everyone has finished tasting; this way they don’t influence the other tasters’ opinions.
Once everyone has finished tasting, tasters can remove their blindfolds and start sharing their opinions. Once it’s been revealed which cheese was which color, ask kids and taste testers:
Did the cheeses taste the same or different?
Were your predictions correct?
Were you surprised by the results?
Did you prefer one cheese over the other? Why?
Then, have the tasters taste the two cheeses without blindfolds. Do they taste different now that you can see them?
Have everyone taste the 2 samples of cheese without the blindfolds—do they taste different now that you can see them?
(Optional) Swap roles: Have anyone who hasn’t yet been a taster put on a blindfold and put a plate in front of them. Repeat steps 3–7 with these new tasters.
Once everyone has had a chance to be a taster, spend a few minutes discussing whether tasters thought the cheeses had different flavors or textures. What did they find different about them?’
Take It Further
With any cheese left over after completing this experiment, kids can make our Classic Grilled Cheese! If they want, they can double the recipe and cook two sandwiches at a time in a 12-inch nonstick skillet. If they’re feeling extra ambitious, they can also pair the sandwiches with a batch of Creamy Dreamy Tomato Soup.