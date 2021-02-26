Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen.
This week for Kitchen Classroom, turn over weekend breakfast duties to the kids with Kids Cook Breakfast! Easy to make and almost endlessly customizable, omelets are a great breakfast (or breakfast-for-dinner!) for kids to make for the whole family.
In our Make It Your Way: Omelets activity, kids can put together different combinations of creative fillings and cook each omelet to order. This way, each family member gets an omelet filled with what they like best. Kids can practice their math skills with combinations and multiplication in this week’s Learning Moment, and the whole family can try their hand at deciphering some breakfast-themed diner lingo while they’re gathered at the table.
Kids Cook Breakfast: Make It Your Way Omelets
This simple omelet recipe serves as a great base for a variety of fillings, so everyone in the family can get their omelet just the way they like it. To keep the recipe moving smoothly, encourage kids to get all of the ingredients for each omelet ready before they start cooking. A nonstick skillet is essential to make an “eggscellent” omelet. To round out breakfast, kids can serve these omelets with toast, fresh fruit, and/or juice.
On every diner menu you’ll find eggs in many forms: scrambled, sunny-side up, fried, poached, and in lots of omelets. An omelet starts with whisked eggs, but instead of scrambling the eggs in the skillet, you cook them into a circle. Then—the best part—you sprinkle the eggs with toppings such as cheese, chopped vegetables or meat, and herbs. Finally, you fold the egg circle in half with the fillings tucked inside.
In this Make It Your Way Challenge, you get to make your dream omelet, filled with whatever ingredients you like. You can even practice your skills as a short-order cook and make each person in your family an omelet with their choice of fillings. Will you use fresh vegetables? Get gooey with different kinds of cheese? Find a new use for last night’s leftovers? Look to your fridge or pantry for inspiration—just about anything can go inside an omelet!
What You’ll Need:
(For each omelet)
2 large eggs
Pinch salt
Pinch pepper
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
Fillings:
Try filling your omelet with veggies such as chopped baby spinach, tomatoes, or bell peppers; chopped cooked broccoli florets, asparagus spears, or zucchini; caramelized onions; chopped roasted sweet potatoes; and/or sliced jalapeños, scallions, or avocado.
If you add cheese, such as shredded cheddar or mozzarella, crumbled goat cheese or feta, or sliced American or Swiss cheese, let it melt before folding your omelet in half in step 5.
Add diced ham or turkey; chopped smoked salmon; crumbled cooked sausage, bacon or chorizo; and/or cooked ground beef or leftover taco filling to your omelet.
A sprinkle of minced herbs, such as cilantro, basil, thyme, parsley, dill, and/or chives can add a pop of flavor to your omelet.
Instructions:
In medium bowl, whisk eggs, salt, and pepper until well combined.
In 10-inch nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium heat, swirling to evenly coat skillet, about 1 minute.
Add eggs to skillet and stir gently with rubber spatula until eggs just begin to set, about 10 seconds.
Once eggs begin to set, use rubber spatula to gently pull and lift cooked eggs into center of skillet. Tilt and swirl skillet so uncooked eggs run to cleared edges of skillet. Cook until egg on top is mostly set but still moist, 1 to 2 minutes.
Turn off heat. Sprinkle omelet with up to ¼ cup (4 tablespoons) total of your chosen fillings. If using cheese, let it melt, about 20 seconds. Use rubber spatula to carefully fold omelet in half, forming half-moon shape with filling inside. Slide omelet onto plate and serve.
Learning Moment
Math (Combinations):
Before they start cooking, have your young chef look in the pantry and fridge for omelet filling options. They can look for different cheeses, veggies, herbs, and meats (see the activity for a list of specific ideas). Encourage them to think about leftovers they could repurpose, too. Is there taco filling leftover from dinner the other night? Cooked broccoli florets? Is there a half-full jar of sun-dried tomatoes just waiting to get used? Once they’ve considered all their filling options, kids can write out a menu of omelet fillings for family members to choose from.
If they’re feeling creative, have kids name a few omelet options. For example, an omelet loaded with green vegetables and herbs could be the Green Machine. If they’ve got some of their favorite taco toppings on their list of fillings, why not create a Totally Not a Taco Omelet? After making their menu of a la carte filling options and predetermined combinations, kids can take orders from the rest of the family. Kids should keep in mind that their omelets can include up to ¼ cup (or 4 tablespoons) total of fillings. Each omelet can use just one filling or a combination of two or more. (Note that herbs pack a lot of flavor, so it’s best to use a tablespoon or less of herbs in each omelet.)
Take It Further
Trivia (General Knowledge):
As you enjoy your omelets for breakfast as a family, try out this trivia game! Share with kids that when you go to a diner (where you might order an omelet!), the servers have special words and phrases they use to tell the cooks what people have ordered. It’s called “diner lingo.” Challenge family members to identify the meaning of the diner lingo below. Who will prove they’re ready to step behind the griddle as a short-order cook?
1. “Moo juice”
a. Butter
b. Milk
c. Toast
2. “Cluck and grunt”
a. Two eggs, sunny side up
b. Eggs and bacon
c. Eggs
3. “Cowboy with spurs”
a. Bottle of ketchup
b. Eggs and bacon
c. Western omelet with french fries
4. “Burn the British”
a. Toast
b. Toasted English muffin
c. Western omelet with french fries
5. “Nervous pudding”
a. Jell-O
b. Eggs
c. Two eggs, sunny side up
6. “Cow paste”
a. Butter
b. Toasted English muffin
c. Eggs and bacon
7. “Hen fruit”
a. Two eggs, sunny side up
b. Western omelet with french fries
c. Eggs
8. “Fry two, let the sun shine”
a. Two eggs, sunny side up
b. Jell-O
c. Toasted English Muffin
9. “Lighthouse”
a. Add chocolate syrup
b. Bottle of ketchup
c. Butter
10. “Raft”
a. Milk
b. Toasted English muffin
c. Toast
11. “Throw it in the mud”
a. Bottle of ketchup
b. Add chocolate syrup
c. Butter
Answer key: 1. B., 2. B., 3. C., 4. B., 5. A., 6. A., 7. C., 8. A., 9. B., 10. C., 11. B.