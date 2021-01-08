Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen.
This week kids can write some silly poetry as they cook an easy family dinner of Meatballs, a recipe from My First Cookbook, and tackle some math word problems while making and decorating a batch of Cake Pops.
Meatballs
This simple meatball recipe was designed with kids ages 5 to 8 in mind. Your young chef will have fun shaping and rolling the meatballs, which are cooked right in their sauce. These meatballs are great with pasta (this recipe makes enough to sauce 12 ounces of pasta) or on meatball subs.
What You’ll Need:
- ½ cup panko bread crumbs
- ½ cup milk
- 1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- ¼ teaspoon sugar
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- 1 pound 85 percent lean ground beef
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese (1 ounce)
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
Add panko and milk to bowl and stir with rubber spatula to combine. Let mixture sit for 5 minutes.
In Dutch oven, combine tomatoes, oil, sugar, and ¼ teaspoon salt and stir with clean rubber spatula to combine.
Add beef, Parmesan, garlic powder, oregano, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt to bowl with panko mixture and mix together with your hands.
Divide beef mixture into 12 portions (about 3 tablespoons each) and place on plate. Use your slightly wet hands to roll each portion into ball.
Add meatballs to sauce in pot.
Bring to simmer over medium heat. Cover and cook until meatballs are cooked through, 15 to 18 minutes, stirring halfway through cooking.
Learning Moment
English Language Arts (Poetry):
If you have a copy of “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” by Judi Barrett, read it with your young chef (or have them read it to you!) while the meatballs are cooking or after you make this recipe. Ask kids: What would you do if it started raining meatballs in our neighborhood? What food would you like to see come down from the sky instead of rain? Why? Then, challenge kids to come up with a silly limerick about raining meatballs, or the food they’d like to see fall from the sky. Limericks are five lines long. The first, second, and fifth lines all rhyme, and each line should contain 7 to 10 syllables. The third and fourth lines also rhyme and should contain 5 to 7 syllables. Here’s an example:
“Are those raindrops falling from the sky?
No, they’re blueberries from a big ol’ pie!
Now here’s the plan, Stan,
Eat as many as you can–
Ouch! One just hit me in the eye!”
(If writing a limerick is a bit too challenging, encourage kids to think of words that rhyme with some of the key words from this recipe, such as “mix,” “place,” “cook,” and “cheese.”)
Cake Pops
Kids start by baking a yellow cake, then mix crumbled, cooled cake with a bit of milk before shaping the mixture into round cake pops. Here’s where the creativity comes in: Kids can dip their cake pops into melted dark, milk, or white chocolate (they can add food coloring to the white chocolate, if desired), and add colorful sprinkle or sanding sugar. It’s a delicious project, to be sure, but one kids will be proud to make, share—and eat!
What You’ll Need:
For the Cake
- Vegetable oil spray
- 1 cup (5 ounces) all-purpose flour
- ⅔ cup (4⅔ ounces) sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- ⅓ cup sour cream
- 1 large egg plus 1 large yolk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
To Finish Cake Pops
- 3 tablespoons (1½ ounces) milk
- 2 cups (12 ounces) chocolate chips or white chocolate chips
- Sprinkles or sanding sugar
Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray inside bottom and sides of 8-inch round metal cake pan with vegetable oil spray. Line bottom of cake pan with 8-inch round piece of parchment paper.
In bowl of stand mixer (or large bowl if using handheld mixer), whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add softened butter, sour cream, egg and egg yolk, and vanilla. Lock bowl into place and attach paddle to stand mixer, if using.
Start mixer on medium speed and mix until batter is smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Stop mixer. Remove bowl from stand mixer, if using.
Use rubber spatula to scrape down sides of bowl and stir in any remaining dry flour. Scrape batter into parchment-lined cake pan with rubber spatula and smooth top (make sure to spread batter out to edges of pan to create even layer).
Place cake pan in oven. Bake until cake is light golden and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes.
Use oven mitts to remove cake pan from oven (ask an adult for help). Place cake pan on cooling rack and let cake cool completely in pan, about 1 hour.
Remove cake from cake pan and discard parchment (click here to learn how to remove cake from cake pan). (Cooled cake can be wrapped in plastic wrap and stored at room temperature for up to 24 hours.)
For the cake pops: In clean, dry bowl of stand mixer (or clean, dry large bowl if using handheld mixer), break cooled cake into rough 1-inch pieces. Add milk to bowl. Lock bowl into place and attach paddle to stand mixer, if using.
Start mixer on medium-low speed. Mix until cake has broken into fine crumbs and begins to clump together, 2 to 4 minutes. Stop mixer. (Mixture should feel like cookie dough when pinched together. If mixture is still crumbly, add 1 more tablespoon milk and mix until dough comes together.)
Use 1-tablespoon measuring spoon to scoop 1 tablespoon dough (dough should be packed into spoon). Roll dough into ball and place on large plate. Repeat with remaining dough to make 24 dough balls. Cover with plastic wrap. Place plate in freezer and freeze until firm, 45 minutes to 1 hour.
Place chocolate chips in 2-cup liquid measuring cup. Heat in microwave at 50 percent power for 1 minute. Use rubber spatula to stir chocolate. Return to microwave and heat at 50 percent power until melted and smooth, about 1 minute longer.
Working with 1 chilled cake ball at a time, insert lollipop stick, dip into melted chocolate, and transfer to floral foam block before decorating with sprinkles or sanding sugar. (Stir and rewarm chocolate in microwave as needed to keep it fluid. If cake balls become too soft, refreeze them until firm.)
Let cake pops sit at room temperature until coating is set, about 30 minutes. Serve. (Cake pops can be kept at room temperature for up to 4 hours or refrigerated for up to 3 days; bring to room temperature before serving.)
Learning Moment
Math (Operations):
As they’re waiting for the Cake Pops to set, challenge kids to think through the questions in this (Cake) Pop Quiz!
This recipe makes 24 cake pops. If you dip half of them in white chocolate and the other half in dark chocolate, how many of each type of cake pop will you have? (Answer: 24 cake pops ÷ 2 types of chocolate = 12 white chocolate cake pops and 12 dark chocolate cake pops)
If you dip ¼ of your cake pops in dark chocolate and ¾ of them in white chocolate, how many of each type of cake pop will you have? (Answer: ¼ of 24 = 6 dark chocolate cake pops; ¾ of 24 = 18 white chocolate cake pops)
If you have two types of chocolate (dark chocolate and white chocolate) and three colors of sprinkles (pink, green, and blue), how many different combinations of cake pops can you make? (Answer: 2 types of chocolate x 3 colors of sprinkles = 6 combinations)
- Dark chocolate + pink sprinkles
- White chocolate + pink sprinkles
- Dark chocolate + blue sprinkles
- White chocolate + blue sprinkles
- Dark chocolate + green sprinkles
- White chocolate + green sprinkles
If you wanted to make a cake pop rainbow with the 7 colors of the rainbow (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet), with 3 cake pops of each color, how many cake pops would you have left over? (Answer: 7 colors in the rainbow x 3 cake pops of each = 21 cake pops; 24 cake pops — 21 cake pops = 3 cake pops left over)
The best part of making cake pops is getting to decorate them however you like! If you have 3 people in your family, and you want everyone to decorate an equal number of cake pops, how many cake pops will each person get to decorate? (Answer: 24 cake pops ÷ 3 people = 8 cake pops per person)