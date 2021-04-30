Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen.
This week’s Kitchen Classroom is a Weekend Project! The whole family can work together to make a batch of sweet, gooey, Monkey Bread that’s ready for sharing as part of brunch, for dessert, or during game night or movie night. While the dough rises, kids can use their math knowledge and skills to solve some word problems and then learn about the world of tear-and-share breads in Take It Further.
Here’s what’s cooking for the week of May 3rd through 9th, 2021.
Weekend Project: Monkey Bread
This sweet, shareable recipe takes balls of pizza dough (homemade or store-bought); rolls them in butter, cinnamon, and sugar; and bakes them into a sticky-sweet loaf. Monkey Bread is traditionally served warm so that the sticky baked pieces can be pulled apart.
What You’ll Need:
½ cup packed light brown sugar
1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
Vegetable oil spray
1 pound pizza dough, room temperature
1/3 cup confectioners’ sugar
2 teaspoons milk
Instructions:
In small bowl, stir together brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Place melted butter in second small bowl. Spray 8-inch round cake pan with vegetable oil spray.
Spray counter lightly with vegetable oil spray. Place dough on greased counter and pat into 6-inch square. Use kitchen shears to cut dough into 36 pieces (see photo below).
Roll each piece of dough into ball. Dip each ball in melted butter to coat, roll in brown sugar mixture, then place in greased pan. Cover bottom of pan with dough balls in single layer.
Cover pan tightly with plastic wrap and leave in warm place until dough balls are puffy and have risen slightly (about ½ inch), 1 to 2 hours.
Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. When dough is ready, discard plastic. Place pan in oven and bake until top of monkey bread is light golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes.
Use oven mitts to remove monkey bread from oven (ask an adult to help). Place pan on cooling rack and let monkey bread cool for 5 minutes (no longer).
Place large plate on top of pan. Ask an adult to carefully flip out monkey bread onto plate. Remove pan. Let cool for 10 minutes before glazing.
In third small bowl, stir confectioners’ sugar and milk until smooth. Use spoon to drizzle glaze over monkey bread. Serve warm.
Learning Moment
Math (Addition and Subtraction):
This recipe makes one batch of Monkey Bread that’s comprised of 36 balls of dough. As they wait for the dough to rise in step 4, challenge kids to solve the following addition and subtraction problems.
If you and your brother are making Monkey Bread together and you each rolled 8 balls of dough so far, how many balls of dough do you need to roll to finish your Monkey Bread?
(Answer: 8 + 8 = 16 balls of dough rolled. 36 total balls of dough needed — 16 rolled balls of dough = 20 balls of dough left to roll)
If you eat 4 balls of Monkey Bread, your mom eats 3, and your sister eats 6, how many balls of Monkey Bread have been eaten? How many are left in the loaf?
(Answer: 4 + 3 + 5 = 12 balls of Monkey Bread eaten. 36 — 12 = 24 balls of Monkey Bread left in the loaf)
If you made 2 batches of Monkey Bread to share with friends, how many balls of dough total do you need to roll?
(Answer 36 balls of dough + 36 balls of dough = 72 balls of dough)
Bonus Question:
If it takes you 30 seconds to roll and dip 1 ball of dough, how many minutes will it take you to roll all 36 balls of dough for your Monkey Bread?
(Answer: 30 seconds = 0.5 minute; 0.5 minute x 36 balls = 18 minutes)
Take It Further
General Knowledge:
Ask kids to guess how Monkey Bread got its name. Explain that the name “monkey” refers to how you eat this sweet treat — with your hands. Here’s some history behind this fun, shareable snack.
Monkey bread is sometimes also called tear-and-share or bubble bread — they’re all different names for the same kind of dish: balls of dough, baked close together in a pan, that are served warm and pulled apart with your hands. While there are lots of savory tear-and-share breads, its roots are sweet. In the 1950s, a Hungarian dessert called aranygaluska (“golden dumplings” in Hungarian), a cinnamon-flavored, pull-apart coffee cake, became popular in America. Today, many Americans refer to a similar recipe, made of yeasted dough balls coated in butter, cinnamon, and sugar, as “monkey bread.”