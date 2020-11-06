Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen.
This week, young chefs can discover what gives garlic its smell while making One-Pot Pasta with Quick Tomato Sauce for a family dinner, conduct a simple science experiment to learn how yeast gives our Overnight Waffles their signature light-and-airy texture and earn more about pumpkins while making an easy Pumpkin Snack Cake.
One-Pot Pasta with Quick Tomato Sauce
Bold flavors and easy clean up are the “secret sauce” of our pantry-friendly One-Pot Pasta with Quick Tomato Sauce. While preparing this dish for family dinner, kids will learn how garlic adds flavor to the sauce, and why the smell and flavor of garlic changes when you mince it.
What You’ll Need:
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzling
1 onion, peeled and chopped fine
1 teaspoon salt
4 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes, opened
¼ teaspoon sugar
3¾ cups penne pasta
3 cups water
¼ cup chopped fresh basil
Grated Parmesan cheese
In Dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat for 1 minute (oil should be hot but not smoking). Add onion and salt and cook, stirring often with wooden spoon, until onion is softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
Stir in tomatoes and sugar. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer gently, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes.
Carefully stir in pasta and water. Increase heat to medium-high and cook, stirring often, until pasta is tender, 16 to 18 minutes.
Turn off heat. Drizzle pasta with extra oil and sprinkle basil over top. Use ladle to divide pasta and sauce among individual bowls. Serve with Parmesan cheese.
Learning Moment
Physical Science (Chemical Reactions):
Before kids peel and mince the garlic while preparing their ingredients for this recipe, ask kids to make a prediction: How do they think the smell of the garlic will change from when it is whole to when it is minced?
Have kids smell the garlic before it’s peeled, after it’s peeled, and again once it’s minced. Ask kids:
When did the garlic have the strongest smell?
When did the garlic have the mildest smell?
Did you notice any other changes?
Kids likely found that the minced garlic had the strongest smell. Explain to kids that garlic smells the most pungent (the strongest) only after its cell walls are broken. When they minced the garlic with a knife or using a garlic press, the teeny tiny cell walls inside the garlic broke, and a compound called allicin (“AL-ih-sin,” pronounced like the name Allison) was created. The more a garlic clove is broken down, the more allicin—and the more flavor (and smell)—are produced.
Take It Further
Life Science (Plants):
If you have extra garlic cloves, use them to sprout garlic in just a week! Add about 2 inches of water to a drinking glass. Place the garlic cloves in water, root end down (the narrow, pointed end of the garlic clove should be sticking out of water). Put the glass in a sunny location. Every day, discard the water from the glass and replace it with fresh water. Watch your garlic grow! When the garlic sprouts have grown to 5 to 7 inches (after about 1 week), use a chef’s knife or kitchen shears to remove the green part. Use your garlic greens the same way you would use chives or scallions—sprinkle them on soups, stews, or even a baked potato.
Overnight Waffles
With a bit of planning before bedtime, kids can take the lead on making a special breakfast or brunch for the whole family: Make the batter before bed and, when they wake up the next morning, all they have to do is heat the waffle iron and pour in the batter! The yeast in the batter gives these waffles their light and airy texture. Kids can learn more about the science of yeast through the hands-on experiment in the Learning Moment, below. Serve these waffles with maple syrup, honey, cinnamon sugar, confectioners’ sugar, whipped cream, berries, and/or softened butter.
What You’ll Need:
1¾ cups milk
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 4 pieces
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon sugar
1½ teaspoons instant or rapid-rise yeast
1 teaspoon salt
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Place milk and butter in medium microwave-safe bowl. Cover bowl and heat in microwave for 1 minute. Stir mixture with rubber spatula. Continue to heat in microwave until butter is melted and milk is warm, 1 to 2 minutes. Let milk mixture cool, uncovered, until just warm, about 5 minutes.
In large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, yeast, and salt.
In small bowl, whisk eggs and vanilla until combined. Slowly whisk warm milk mixture into flour mixture until smooth, then whisk in egg mixture.
Scrape down bowl with rubber spatula. Cover bowl tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 12 hours or up to 24 hours.
Heat waffle iron. When waffle iron is hot, remove batter from refrigerator and discard plastic. Whisk batter to recombine (batter will deflate).
Use dry measuring cup to pour batter into middle of waffle iron. (Use about ½ cup batter for 7-inch round waffle iron or about 1 cup batter for 9-inch square waffle iron.) Close waffle iron and cook until waffle is golden brown.
Use fork to remove waffle from waffle iron and transfer it to plate. Repeat with remaining batter. Serve waffles with maple syrup, honey, cinnamon sugar, confectioners’ sugar, whipped cream, berries, and/or softened butter.
Learning Moment
Science (Analyzing and Interpreting Data):
Have kids observe their waffle batter before they place it in the refrigerator in step 4 of the recipe and again when they take it out at the beginning of step 5. What do they notice? How does the batter look different?
Kids will likely observe that the batter became bubbly overnight. Explain that all those bubbles are the work of yeast. Yeast are tiny, living creatures—so small that just ½ teaspoon contains millions of them! As yeast eat they “burp” carbon dioxide gas. That gas causes yeast doughs or batters to rise. All those holes inside a loaf of bread? That’s the work of yeast!
To learn more about what yeast eat, kids can conduct a simple science experiment.
Use a permanent marker to label 3 snack-sized zipper-lock bags “Sugar,” “Salt,” and “Flour.”
Add ½ teaspoon instant or rapid-rise yeast to each bag.
Add ½ teaspoon sugar to bag labeled “Sugar.” Add ½ teaspoon salt to bag labeled “Salt.” Add ½ teaspoon flour to bag labeled “Flour.”
Add 2 tablespoons room temperature water to each bag.
Seal bags, squeezing out as much air as possible. Place bags on rimmed baking sheet.
Set baking sheet aside in a place where it won’t be disturbed.
Make a prediction: In which bag do you think the yeast will be the MOST active (make the most carbon dioxide gas)? Why do you think so?
After 1 to 1½ hours, observe the results: Which bag inflated the most? Those yeast were the MOST active. Which bag is the flattest? Those yeast were the LEAST active.
Kids will likely observe that the “Sugar” bag inflated the most, the “Flour” bag inflated a little bit, and the “Salt” bag did not inflate at all. Those observations correspond to the food for the yeast that was in each bag.
The yeast can start eating the sugar in the bag right away—and they start producing carbon dioxide gas quickly, which inflates the “Sugar” bag. In the “Flour” bag, the starches (molecules in the flour) first have to be broken down into sugars for the yeast to eat. When flour is mixed with water, special molecules called enzymes get to work breaking down the long, complex starch molecules into smaller sugar molecules that the yeast can eat. It takes a bit for the yeast to get access to their food in the flour, which is why that bag wasn’t as inflated after an hour. While you’ll find salt in the waffle batter (and in lots of yeasted recipes), it’s not something the yeast eat, which is why the “Salt” bag did not inflate.
Pumpkin Snack Cake
This recipe from My First Cookbook is designed for young chefs ages 5 to 8 to make with just a little bit of help from a grown-up. It’s packed full of fall flavor, thanks to canned pumpkin puree, and comes together in a bowl, no mixer required! While the cake is baking, kids can learn all about pumpkins and take our quiz to test their knowledge of which foods are fruits and which are vegetables. They might be surprised!
What you’ll need:
Vegetable oil spray
1 cup (5 ounces) all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
1/8 teaspoon ground ginger
1 cup (7 ounces) sugar
2 large eggs
½ cup vegetable oil
1 cup unsweetened pumpkin puree
- Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray inside bottom and sides of 8-inch square metal baking pan with vegetable oil spray. Line bottom of pan with parchment paper.
In medium bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, salt, allspice, and ginger.
Add flour mixture and use rubber spatula to stir until just combined and no dry flour is visible.
Use rubber spatula to scrape batter into parchment-lined baking pan and smooth top. Bake until toothpick inserted in center of cake comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes.
Let cake cool completely in pan on cooling rack, about 2 hours. Remove cake from baking pan, discard parchment, and flip right side up on cutting board. Cut cake into squares.