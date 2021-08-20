In this week’s edition of Kitchen Classroom, Kids Cook Dinner! Young chefs can whip up the easiest-ever take on pasta with marinara: One-Pot Pasta with Quick Tomato Sauce. The whole family can dive into this hearty, tomatoey main dish. Then, in Take It Further, kids can become pasta engineers and invent their very own pasta shape.
One-Pot Pasta
With Quick Tomato Sauce
Pasta with tomato sauce is already a quick and easy weeknight dinner. We managed to make it even simpler by turning it into a one-pot affair. The pasta cooks directly in the sauce, meaning no waiting for water to boil and no dangerous noodle draining — plus, the penne gets to soak up some of the yummy marinara.
What You’ll Need:
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzling
1 onion, peeled and chopped fine
1 teaspoon salt
4 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes, opened
¼ teaspoon sugar
3¾ cups penne pasta
3 cups water
¼ cup chopped fresh basil
Grated Parmesan cheese
Instructions:
In Dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat for 1 minute. The oil should be hot but not smoking. Add onion and salt and cook, stirring often with a wooden spoon, until onion is softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
Stir in tomatoes and sugar. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer gently, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes.
Carefully stir in pasta and water. Increase heat to medium-high and cook, stirring often, until pasta is tender, 16 to 18 minutes.
Turn off heat. Drizzle pasta with extra oil and sprinkle basil over top. Use ladle to divide pasta and sauce among individual bowls. Serve with Parmesan cheese.
Learning Moment
Trivia (General Knowledge):
Share with kids that penne is one of the many — more than 1,300! — pasta shapes that Italians have invented. Each shape has its own story, and many are named after the object they resemble. As kids enjoy their bowls of pasta, they can test their noodle knowledge by taking our Endless “Pasta”-bilities quiz, found at www.americastestkitchen.com/kids/discover/quizzes/endless-pasta-bilities. They’ll learn what orecchiette really means, which pasta shape is a little sluggish, and so much more. Who will take home the first-place trophy — or, should we say, trofie?
Take It Further
Visual Arts (Design) and English Language Arts (Writing):
After kids eat their one-pot pasta, ask them: If you were to invent your very own pasta shape, what would it look like? Would it be long or short? Kooky or simple? Would it resemble an object in nature? Or would it combine qualities from all your favorite pasta shapes? Encourage kids to sketch out their ideas. Once they have their final design, kids should name their pasta shape. Would kids like to name it after the Italian word for the object it looks like, such as radiatori (Italian for “radiators”) or anelli (“little rings”)? Or, will they come up with their own wacky word?
Finally, ask kids why they picked that particular shape: Is it because you’ve simply never seen a shape like it, or because you think it would make the pasta-eating experience that much better? You can share with kids that Dan Pashman, the host of The Sporkful podcast, created his own pasta shape called “cascatelli” (a play on the Italian word for waterfalls) earlier this year, and it became incredibly popular. Pashman wanted three key qualities in his pasta: “sauceability” (how well sauce adheres to it), “forkability” (how easily it stays on the fork), and “toothsinkability” (how satisfying it is to sink one’s teeth into it). Will kids factor in these qualities as they dream up their own pasta? Encourage them to share their thought process for creating their pasta.