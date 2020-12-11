Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen.
This week, kids can celebrate Hanukkah by making Oven-Baked Latkes, a recipe from My First Cookbook that’s designed for kids ages 5 to 8.
Oven-Baked Latkes
In 2020, the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah will be celebrated for 8 nights, from December 10th to December 18th. This recipe for potato latkes, a traditional Hanukkah dish, is designed for young chefs ages 5 to 8. Kids can shred the potatoes easily in the food processor, and bake the latkes safely in the oven. As their latkes bake, kids can practice their addition and subtraction skills with some latke word problems. If your potatoes are too big to fit in the feed tube of the food processor in step 2 of the recipe, cut them in half lengthwise before processing.
What You’ll Need:
Vegetable oil spray
½ cup vegetable oil
1¼ pounds Yukon gold potatoes, unpeeled
1 onion, peeled and cut into quarters
¼ cup (1¼ ounces) all-purpose flour
1 large egg
1 teaspoon salt
Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray baking sheet with vegetable oil spray. Pour oil onto baking sheet and tip sheet until evenly coated.
Set shredding disk in food processor. Lock lid into place. Place potatoes and onion in feed tube. Turn on processor and push vegetables down with plunger. Remove lid and disk.
Transfer vegetables to center of clean dish towel. Gather ends of towel together, twist tightly, and squeeze over sink to drain as much liquid as possible from vegetables.
Transfer vegetables to bowl. Add flour, egg, and salt. Use your hands or rubber spatula to mix until well combined.
Use ¼-cup dry measuring cup to scoop and drop 12 mounds of potato mixture onto greased baking sheet. Gently press each mound to flatten.
Bake latkes until bottoms are browned, 25 to 30 minutes. Use spatula to carefully flip latkes (oil will be hot). Bake until second side is golden brown, 5 to 10 minutes.
Line serving platter with paper towels. Transfer latkes to paper towels. Let latkes drain and cool for 5 minutes.
Learning Moment
Math (Addition and Subtraction):
This recipe makes 12 latkes. As they bake in step 6, challenge kids to solve the following addition and subtraction problems:
If you eat 1 latke, your brother eats 2, and your dad eats 3, how many latkes will have been eaten? How many will be left over?
(Answer: 1 + 2 + 3 = 6 latkes eaten. 12 latkes total — 6 latkes eaten = 6 latkes left.)
Uh oh! You dropped 2 of your left over latkes on the floor! (Good thing you have a dog.) Now how many latkes are left?
(Answer: 6 leftover latkes — 2 that fell = 4 latkes left)
If you made a full batch of 12 latkes and wanted to eat 8 of them (1 for each night of Hanukkah!), how many latkes would be left over?
(12 latkes — 8 latkes = 4 latkes left over)
Take It Further
Social Studies (Culture):
Ask kids: What do you know about the holiday of Hanukkah? Explain to kids that Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday that is celebrated for eight nights, usually in the month of December. It remembers a story about a temple that only had enough oil to burn a menorah (a special lamp) for one night, but the oil lasted for eight nights instead. Today, for eight nights in a row, families that celebrate Hanukkah light their own menorahs at home and fry foods, such as latkes, in lots of oil.