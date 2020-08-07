Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen. Visit americastestkitchen.com for additional recipes.
This week, celebrate summer by blending a batch of No-Churn Ice Cream! No ice cream maker required — eat it in a cup or a cone, or turn it into a sundae or milkshake!
Serve Crispy Oven-Fried Chicken for dinner — the secret ingredient is cornflakes! — and learn about the salty science of brining.
No-Churn Ice Cream
Kids can make Vanilla ice cream or tackle a fun flavor variation, such as Peanut Butter Cup, Mint-Cookie, Strawberry-Buttermilk, or Milk Chocolate. Itching to get even more creative with ice cream flavors? Tackle the Make It Your Way Challenge: Ice Cream Flavor Creator, which uses this recipe as its bases and provide some guidelines for creating just about any ice cream flavor kids can dream up!
What You’ll Need
2 cups (16 ounces) heavy cream, chilled
1 cup (11 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
¼ cup (2 ounces) whole milk
¼ cup light corn syrup
2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon salt
Add cream to blender. Place lid on top of blender and hold firmly in place with folded dish towel. Turn on blender and process until soft peaks form, 20 to 30 seconds. Stop blender and remove lid.
Use rubber spatula to scrape down sides of blender jar. Replace lid and process until stiff peaks form, about 10 seconds. Stop blender and remove lid. Soft peaks will stand up on their own but still have a droop in the top. Stiff peaks stand up straight, with their pointy tops sticking upward.
Add condensed milk, whole milk, corn syrup, sugar, vanilla, and salt to blender. Use rubber spatula to stir into whipped cream. Replace lid and process until well combined, about 20 seconds. Stop blender and remove lid.
Pour cream mixture into loaf pan. Cover with plastic wrap, gently pressing plastic onto surface of mixture. Place in freezer and freeze until firm, at least 6 hours. Serve. (Ice cream can be frozen in covered loaf pan for up to 1 week.)
Here’s a pro tip: Use the back of your hand to gently press the plastic wrap on the surface of the ice cream mixture. This makes sure you don’t press out too much air.
Learning Moment
Science (Scientific Practices):
Before beginning the recipe, explain to your young chef that most ice cream is made using an ice cream maker that churns—slowly stirs—the ice cream as it freezes. Churning ice cream incorporates air, which is what makes ice cream light and scoopable rather than solid like an ice cube.
Ask kids to predict how the air will get into their ice cream in this recipe, which uses a blender instead of an ice cream maker. Then, help them observe how the air makes its way into their ice cream:
After adding the heavy cream to the blender in step 1, use a piece of masking tape or a dry-erase marker to mark the level of the cream on the outside of the blender.
At the end of step 1, ask kids to observe the blender jar and the level of the cream. What do they notice? What do they think happened? (They should observe that (1) the cream has turned from a liquid into solid and (2) the whipped cream reaches much higher in the blender jar. Blending the cream — spinning it really fast — incorporated lots of tiny air bubbles, which get trapped and give the whipped cream lots of fluffy volume.)
Take It Further
Science (Biology):
When you eat or drink something cold very quickly, like ice cream, sometimes you’re struck by . . . brain freeze! Ask kids if they’ve ever experienced brain freeze and, if so, what it was like. (Share your own brain freeze experience, too.) Ask kids why they think brain freeze happens?
After they make their guess, tell them about some brain freeze science: When you eat or drink something very cold, the quick drop in temperature in your mouth causes a cluster of blood vessels on the roof of your mouth to tighten. That tightening is a signal to nearby nerves to tell your brain that something painful is happening. For reasons that scientists don’t quite understand, your brain registers that pain near the top of your head, instead of in your mouth.
Brain freeze—also known as ice cream headache—is very common. According to one study, at least 75 percent of people experience it. And it’s not permanent. The pain usually goes away after less than a minute. While there’s no way to completely prevent brain freeze, one study did show that eating cold things slowly might help you avoid them. Maybe that’s a good reason to take your time enjoying your next ice cream sundae!
Crispy Oven-Fried Chicken
In this recipe, kids brine chicken pieces in a mixture of buttermilk, mustard, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. This not only seasons the chicken inside and out, it also makes the chicken tender and juicy. Salt helps meat retain moisture, even after it’s cooked, and acidic buttermilk gently breaks down some of the chicken’s proteins, making it even more tender. The brined chicken gets a coating of crispy crushed cornflakes before it’s baked, giving a whole new meaning to the phrase “breakfast for dinner”!
What You’ll Need
2 cups buttermilk
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon garlic powder
3 pounds bone-in chicken pieces (split breasts, drumsticks, and/or thighs)
Vegetable oil spray
4 cups cornflakes
1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
1 teaspoon paprika
In large bowl, whisk together buttermilk, mustard, salt, pepper, and garlic powder.
Use paper towel to grasp skin on one piece of chicken, then pull off and discard skin. Repeat with remaining pieces of chicken. Add chicken to buttermilk mixture and turn to coat well. Wash your hands. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or overnight.
Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 400 degrees. Line rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and set cooling rack inside baking sheet. Spray rack with vegetable oil spray.
Place cornflakes in large zipper-lock bag. Add poultry seasoning and paprika. Seal bag and shake to combine. Use rolling pin to crush cornflakes into small pieces. Pour cornflake mixture into second large bowl.
Press rolling pin back and forth over zipper-lock bag until cornflakes are broken into small pieces.
Remove one piece of chicken from buttermilk mixture, add to bowl with cornflake mixture, and toss to coat. Use your hands to gently press crumbs onto all sides of chicken. Place chicken on greased rack in baking sheet. Repeat with remaining pieces of chicken. Wash your hands.
Turn chicken pieces in crumbs to coat. Use your hands to gently press crumbs onto chicken so they stick.
Spray chicken all over with vegetable oil spray until each piece is shiny. Place baking sheet in oven and bake until chicken breasts register 165 degrees on instant-read thermometer and drumsticks/thighs register 175 degrees, 35 to 45 minutes.
Use oven mitts to remove baking sheet from oven (ask an adult for help). Place baking sheet on second cooling rack and let cool for 5 minutes. Serve.
Learning Moment
Science (Chemistry):
Kids can explore the science of brining by turning this recipe into a small science experiment. First, explain to kids that a brine is a mixture of salt and water—or in this case, salt, buttermilk (which is mostly made of water), and spices.
In step 2 of the recipe, have kids reserve one piece of chicken—don’t put it into the brine (though, they should wrap it in plastic wrap and refrigerate it). Ask kids to make a prediction: What do they think brining does to the chicken?
When it comes time to coat the chicken in the crushed cornflakes mixture, make the following modifications:
Coat the brined pieces of chicken in the cornflakes mixture first, placing them on the greased cooling rack. Then, dip the unbrined piece of chicken into the buttermilk mixture, coating it completely before coating it with the cornflakes mixture.
Place the unbrined piece of chicken on the greased cooling rack. Use masking tape and a marker to label the rack next to the unbrined piece of chicken as “Unbrined”—this way kids will remember which piece it is!
After the chicken has baked and cooled for 5 minutes, conduct a taste test: Take a bite of brined chicken and a bite of unbrined chicken. (Try to taste two of the same chicken piece—if your unbrine piece is a chicken thigh, then taste a brined chicken thigh.) Do they taste the same or different? What do you notice?
Explain to kids that brining chicken—or any meat—does two important things:
Adds seasoning: Tiny molecules and ions (like the salt dissolved in the brine) naturally move from places where there are a lot of them, to places where there are fewer of them. This is called diffusion (“di-FEW-shun”). The brine contains more salt than the chicken. As the chicken sits in the brine, the salt moves from the brine into the chicken. This makes the chicken taste saltier and more seasoned.
Makes meat juicy: During brining, water in the buttermilk moves from the brine (where there’s a lot of it!) to the inside of the chicken (where there’s less of it). This process is called osmosis (“oz-MOE-sis”) and it makes brined meat juicier than unbrined meat. But water alone doesn’t make meat juicy, salt helps, too! When the salt in the brine travels into the chicken, it changes the shape of the protein molecules in the meat. This helps the chicken hold onto its added water, even after it’s cooked, and it makes the meat more tender, too. Buttermilk takes this even further—it contains lactic acid, a mild acid that gently breaks down some of the proteins in the chicken, making it even more tender!