Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen.
In this week’s edition of Kitchen Classroom, Kids Cook Breakfast. Kids can make a lemony spin on a morning classic with Palace Diner Lemon-Buttermilk Flapjacks for the whole family. During breakfast, use the conversation starters in Take It Further to spark discussion. After you finish eating, your young chef can conduct a kitchen science experiment using leftover ingredients from breakfast to discover the science behind baking soda. It’s sure to get a reaction —a positive one from science-minded kids, and a bubbly chemical reaction from the baking soda itself!
Palace Diner Lemon-Buttermilk Flapjacks
Fluffy pancakes are a staple at the breakfast table. This buttermilk flapjack recipe from the Palace Diner in Biddeford, Maine has a lemony twist that gives these flapjacks even more lift, making even a short stack look tall. If your young chef loves lemon flavor, have them use the full 1 teaspoon of lemon zest.
What You’ll Need:
1⅓ cups (6⅔ ounces) all-purpose flour
¼ cup (1¾ ounces) sugar
¾ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1⅓ cups (10⅔ ounces) buttermilk
1 large egg plus 1 large egg yolk
½–1 teaspoon grated lemon zest plus 4 teaspoons juice, zested and squeezed from 1 lemon
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
½ teaspoon vegetable oil
In large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.
In medium bowl, whisk buttermilk, egg and egg yolk, and lemon zest and juice until combined. Add melted butter and whisk until well combined.
Add buttermilk mixture to flour mixture. Use rubber spatula to stir gently until just combined (batter should remain lumpy—do not overmix). Let batter sit for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, add oil to large stovetop griddle or electric griddle. Use paper towel to spread oil into thin, even coating over surface of griddle. Discard paper towel. For stovetop griddle, place over 2 burners and heat over low heat for at least 5 minutes. For electric griddle, heat to 350 degrees.
When batter is ready, if using stovetop griddle, increase heat to medium and heat for 1 more minute.
To make medium-size flapjacks: Use ⅓-cup dry measuring cup to scoop ⅓ cup batter onto griddle. Use rubber spatula to scrape batter from cup and spread into 5-inch circle. Repeat 3 more times, leaving space between mounds of batter.
To make large-size flapjacks: Use ⅓-cup dry measuring cup to scoop ⅔ cup batter onto griddle. Use rubber spatula to scrape batter from cup and spread into 7-inch circle. Repeat 1 more time, leaving space between mounds of batter.
Cook until edges are set and first side is deep golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Use spatula to flip flapjacks and cook until second side is golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. (If you’re using a stovetop griddle set over 2 burners on your stove, 1 side of your griddle may cook faster than the other.)
Use spatula to transfer pancakes to plates. Repeat portioning and cooking with remaining batter. Turn off heat. Serve.
If you want to serve these flapjacks all at once, rather than as they come off the griddle, first heat your oven to 200 degrees. That’s just warm enough to keep the flapjacks hot but not so hot that they dry out.
As you make the flapjacks, place them on a cooling rack set in a rimmed baking sheet. Then place the baking sheet in the warm oven. The flapjacks can stay in the oven for 15 minutes, long enough for you to cook the remaining batter.
Learning Moment
Physical Science (Chemical Reactions):
Before they get started making breakfast, tell kids that baking soda and baking powder are both leaveners. Leaveners help baked goods, such as cakes and muffins, and breakfast items, such as pancakes, rise and give them a fluffy texture. Tell your young chef to set aside some extra lemon juice (you will need an extra lemon), buttermilk, and baking soda for a quick post-breakfast experiment all about how baking soda works.
Use masking tape and marker to make three labels: “Buttermilk,” “Lemon Juice,” and “Water.” Find 3 similarly-sized glasses and add 1 label to each glass.
Measure ¼ cup buttermilk, ¼ cup lemon juice, and ¼ cup water into each appropriately labeled glass.
Make a prediction: Tell kids that they are going to add baking soda to each glass. Ask kids: What do you think will happen when you add baking soda to each of the glasses? Why do you think that?
Add 1 teaspoon baking soda to each glass. Use spoon to gently stir each mixture, cleaning spoon between glasses. Let mixtures sit for 5 minutes.
Observe your results: Ask kids: What happened when you added the baking soda? Which mixture created the most bubbles? Which created the least?
The glasses with lemon juice and buttermilk should have produced lots of bubbles when the baking soda was added. The glass with water should have produced no bubbles. Explain to kids that this is because lemon juice and buttermilk both contain acids, while water does not. When baking soda comes in contact with an acid, it creates bubbly carbon dioxide gas, which is what makes the pancake batter bubbly and the pancakes nice and fluffy.
If your young chef were to do this experiment with baking powder instead of baking soda, all 3 glasses would be bubbly since baking powder already contains an acid. (It also contains baking soda, so baking powder only needs a liquid in order to create carbon dioxide gas—the liquid doesn’t need to be acidic.)
Take It Further
Language Arts (Speaking and Listening):
As you enjoy your flapjacks, use the prompts below to help foster conversation around your table. As kids and other family members answer the questions, help them think through their thoughts and feelings about their answers and what has been said by others.
Flapjacks are fun to make at home, but they’re also really popular at diners. What are some other foods you might find at a diner? What’s your favorite diner breakfast?
The baking soda in these flapjacks helps make them ultrafluffy, but it needs a little help from other ingredients to work. Sometimes, we all need a little help. Can you think of a time you needed help to get something done? How did working with someone else make it better? Was it more fun? Was it quicker?
What was challenging about making this recipe? What were the easiest parts?