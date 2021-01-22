Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen.
This week, kids can cook some Best-Ever Pasta with Butter and Parmesan Cheese as a lunch or dinner for themselves, create their dream dumplings in our Make It Your Way: Baked Dumplings Challenge and make a batch of Caramel Popcorn from our latest book, The Complete DIY Cookbook for Young Chefs.
Cooking for You: Best-Ever Pasta with Butter and Parmesan Cheese
This simple pasta recipe makes an easy lunch or dinner for one, using just a handful of pantry-friendly ingredients. Kids can top their creamy, cheesy pasta with chopped cooked broccoli, shredded cooked chicken, crumbled cooked bacon, or chopped baby spinach or herbs.
What You’ll Need:
2 quarts water
4 ounces fettuccine or other long-strand pasta
1½ teaspoons salt
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus extra for serving
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
Pinch pepper (optional)
In large saucepan, bring water to boil.
Carefully add pasta and salt to boiling water. Use tongs to bend pasta into water (ask an adult for help). Cook, stirring frequently, until pasta is al dente (tender but still a bit chewy), 10 to 12 minutes.
Turn off heat. Use ladle to carefully transfer ¼ cup cooking water to liquid measuring cup. Set colander in sink. Carefully drain pasta in colander (ask an adult for help). Return drained pasta to now-empty saucepan.
Add cheese, butter, and 2 tablespoons reserved cooking water to saucepan with pasta. Return saucepan to low heat.
Use tongs to toss and stir constantly to combine, about 30 seconds. Turn off heat, cover saucepan, and let pasta sit for 1 minute.
Toss and stir pasta constantly again until sauce thoroughly coats pasta and cheese is melted, about 30 seconds. (If sauce is too thick, thin as needed with remaining cooking water, 1 tablespoon at a time.)
Transfer pasta to bowl. Sprinkle with extra cheese and pepper (if using). Serve.
Learning Moment
Social Studies (History & Culture):
Share with kids that noodles, including, pasta have been a staple of many cuisines for thousands of years. The first noodles were made in northern China more than 2,000 years ago and pasta has been made in the Mediterranean as far back as the 6th century. Ask kids how many pasta shapes they can name. Then, ask if they can guess how many Italian pasta shapes have been invented. (Answer: over 1,300!) As they enjoy their noodles, kids can learn more about pasta shapes and test their knowledge by taking our Endless “Pasta”-Bilities Quiz. If kids want to see how dried pasta is made in a factory, they can check out this video.
Kitchen STEAM Lab: Make It Your Way Challenge: Baked Dumplings
Dumplings of all different shapes and sizes are eaten around the world! They can be sweet or savory; baked, fried, or steamed; and can be filled with anything from fruit to vegetables to meat to cheese and beyond.
In this Make It Your Way Challenge, we’re asking you to design and bake your dream dumplings, filled with whatever you think would be tasty! You’ll start by choosing a dough and deciding whether your dumplings will be savory or sweet. Then, you’ll create your filling, using whatever ingredients and flavors inspire you. Finally, you’ll shape and bake your dumplings before tasting your creations.
What You’ll Need:
Pie dough OR empanada dough
Dumpling filling ingredients (for a full list of suggestions, see the activity)
Water
part 1: choose your dough
Pie dough is flaky and a bit delicate while our Empanada Dough is tender but sturdy.
Pie Dough
Empanada Dough
part 2: choose your filling
What will go inside your dumplings? You can use one ingredient or a combination of two or more. The firmer your fillings, the easier your dumplings will be to shape—runny fillings will make your dumplings difficult to seal and prone to leaking in the oven. Try pairing dry ingredients, like chopped nuts or crumbled bacon, with softer ingredients, like fresh fruit or shredded cheese. Here are a few ideas to get you started.
Savory Filling Ideas:
Shredded or crumbled cheese
Cooked shredded or ground beef, chicken, pork, turkey, or lamb
Chopped cooked shrimp
Crumbled cooked bacon
Chopped deli meat
Chopped cured meats, such as pepperoni, salami, or prosciutto
Chopped cooked vegetables
Finely chopped onion or shallot
Drained, crumbled tofu
Scrambled eggs or chopped hard-cooked eggs
Drained and mashed canned beans
Sweet Filling Ideas
Chopped fresh fruit
Berries
Nut butter
Nutella
Chocolate chips
Chopped nuts
Shredded or flaked coconut
Cream cheese
Red bean paste
Dulce de leche or cajeta
part 3: shape and bake your dumplings
Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 375 degrees. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
If using homemade pie dough or homemade empanada dough, roll out dough into large circle about ⅛-inch thick. Use 3-inch round biscuit cutter to cut out dough rounds for mini dumplings or 4½-inch round biscuit cutter for full-size dumplings.Learning Moment
Place 1 teaspoon filling in center of mini dumpling rounds or heaping 1 tablespoon filling in center of full-size dumpling rounds (do not overfill dumplings—they will be hard to seal). Dip your finger in water and lightly moisten edges of each dough round.
Fold dough over filling to create half-moon shape. Use your fingers to press edges together to seal.
Use fork to press sealed edges together to crimp dough. Place dumplings on parchment-lined baking sheet.
Place baking sheet in oven and bake until dumplings are golden brown, 18 to 22 minutes for mini dumplings or 25 to 30 minutes for full-size dumplings.
Use oven mitts to remove baking sheet from oven and place on cooling rack (ask an adult for help). Let dumplings cool for at least 15 minutes. Serve.
Language Arts (Creative Writing) and Visual Art (Design):
After they create their dumplings, ask kids to imagine they are getting ready to sell them in the grocery store. Have kids draw packaging and a label for their dumplings, including whatever information they think is important. They might want to draw one picture of the front and another of the back of the package. Share photos or videos of kids’ work (and their dumplings) using the hashtag #atkkids on social media or by sending them to kids@americastestkitchen.com. We might feature them in our newsletter or on Instagram. Use the following prompts to help guide kids as they create their designs:
What will you name your dumplings?
If you buy premade dumplings (or have seen them in the store), what do you notice about their packaging and labels?
What kind of label would you put on your dumpling package? What will it look like?
What information will you put on the label? What do you think your customers will need to know about your dumplings before they buy it?
How will you entice customers to purchase YOUR dumplings instead of the others at the store?
Caramel Popcorn
What You’ll Need:
Vegetable oil spray
7 cups popped plain popcorn
5 tablespoons unsalted butter
¾ cup packed light brown sugar
¼ cup dark corn syrup
¼ teaspoon salt
¾ teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon baking soda
½ cup salted peanuts (optional)
Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 250 degrees. Spray inside bottom and sides of 13‑by-9‑inch metal baking pan with vegetable oil spray. Place popcorn in baking pan.
In large saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add brown sugar, corn syrup, and salt to saucepan. Bring mixture to boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally with rubber spatula, until mixture thickens slightly, about 3 minutes. Turn off heat and slide saucepan to cool burner.
Carefully add vanilla and baking soda (mixture will bubble and foam). Add peanuts (if using) and stir to combine.
Ask an adult to use rubber spatula to carefully scrape caramel mixture onto popcorn in baking pan (saucepan will be heavy and caramel will be hot). Use rubber spatula to gently stir until popcorn is evenly coated. Spread popcorn into even layer.
Place baking pan in oven and bake for 20 minutes. Use oven mitts to remove baking pan from oven (ask an adult for help). Place baking pan on cooling rack. Use rubber spatula to carefully stir popcorn, scraping up caramel from bottom of pan (pan will be hot). Spread popcorn back into even layer.
Return baking pan to oven and bake until popcorn is deep golden brown, about 40 minutes, repeating stirring halfway through baking.
Use oven mitts to remove baking pan from oven (ask an adult for help). Place baking pan on cooling rack and carefully stir popcorn one last time (pan will be hot). Let caramel popcorn cool completely in pan, about 30 minutes. Break popcorn apart with your hands and serve. (Caramel popcorn can be stored at room temperature in airtight container for up to 5 days.)