Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen. Visit www.americastestkitchen.com/kids/home for more culinary content designed especially for kids.
This week, kids can discover what gives mint its special cooling effect as they swirl together a batch of festive Peppermint Bark; create an original story about Soft and Chewy Gingerbread People; and conduct an experiment to learn how to make the smoothest salad dressing in Amazing Emulsions and Baby Spinach Salad with Veggies.
Peppermint Bark
In this recipe designed for young chefs ages 5 to 8, kids get to smash, stir, layer, swirl, and sprinkle as they make this festive holiday dessert. Set aside an extra candy cane or peppermint candy for the Learning Moment, below. A package of Peppermint Bark also makes for a sweet holiday gift—pack it in small jars or airtight containers and keep it in the refrigerator until you’re ready to give it away.
What You’ll Need:
18 mini candy canes or 6 large candy canes or 20 peppermint candies
2 cups (12 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips
2 cups (12 ounces) white chocolate chips
Make aluminum foil sling for 13-by-9-inch metal baking pan. For a 13-by-9-inch pan, one sheet should measure 13 inches wide and the other 9 inches wide. Both sheets should be about 18 inches long.
Fold 2 long sheets of aluminum foil to match width of baking pan. Sheets should be different widths.
Lay sheets of foil in pan so that sheets are perpendicular to each other. Let extra foil hang over edges of pan. Push foil into corners and up sides of pan, smoothing foil so it rests against pan.
Place candy canes in zipper-lock plastic bag. Seal bag, making sure to press out all air. Use rolling pin to gently pound candy into small pieces (you should have ½ cup pieces).
In bowl, heat semisweet chips in microwave at 50 percent power until mostly melted, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir until smooth. In second bowl, repeat with white chips.
Use rubber spatula to scrape melted semisweet chocolate into foil-lined baking pan and smooth top (make sure to get all the way to corners of pan). Pour melted white chocolate over top.
Drag tip of clean rubber spatula through chocolate to create swirls. Make sure not to swirl too much!
Sprinkle pounded candy canes on top of chocolate. Cover pan with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.
Remove pan from refrigerator. Use foil to lift bark out of pan and transfer to cutting board. Cut bark into pieces.
Learning Moment
Physical Science (Chemical Reactions):
Have kids eat the piece of candy cane or peppermint candy you set aside earlier (grown-ups, you can eat some, too!). Ask kids to tell you what it tastes like and what it feels like in their mouth—if they don’t bring it up, share that the candy makes your mouth feel cold, even though the candy cane or peppermint candy wasn’t in the refrigerator!
Explain to kids that there is some pretty cool (get it?) science behind this. A microscopic (VERY, very tiny) compound found in mint, called menthol, fits into certain (also VERY tiny) receptors in your mouth—kind of like two puzzle pieces fitting together. These are the same receptors that tell your brain that you are eating something very cold. The menthol tricks your brain into thinking that you’re eating something very cold, even if what you’re eating isn’t cold at all!
Ask kids if they can think of any other mint-flavored foods, such as Thin Mint cookies, mint-chocolate chip ice cream, fresh mint leaves, and even mint toothpaste (don’t eat that one!). If you have them in the house, give them a taste. Do they feel cold in your mouth? (Be sure to give your tastebuds a break between each food to let them “reset.”)
Soft and Chewy Gingerbread People
Sweet and spiced gingerbread cookies are a holiday classic, and are fun for kids to decorate using a simple glaze. While your young chefs’ cookies are cooling, set up a decorating station with the glaze and toppings such as sprinkles or candy, and encourage them to create an original story about the lives and adventures of their gingerbread people (see the Learning Moment, below).
What You’ll Need:
For the Cookies:
1½ cups (7½ ounces) all-purpose flour
½ cup packed (3½ ounces) dark brown sugar
1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon
1½ teaspoons ground ginger
¼ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
1/3 cup molasses
1 tablespoon (½ ounce) milk
For the Glaze:
1 1/3 cup (5 1/3 ounces)confectioners’ (powdered) sugar
2 tablespoons milk
1 tablespoon cream cheese, softened
1-2 drops food coloring (optional)
Sprinkles or sanding sugar (optional)
Add flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, baking soda, and salt to food processor and lock lid into place. Turn on processor and process until combined, about 10 seconds.
Stop processor and remove lid. Add melted butter, molasses, and milk and lock lid back into place. Turn on processor and process until soft and crumbly dough forms and no streaks of flour remain, about 20 seconds.
Stop processor, remove lid, and carefully remove processor blade (ask an adult for help). Use rubber spatula to scrape dough onto clean counter. Knead dough until it comes together, about 20 seconds.
Dough may stick to counter — if it does, use rubber spatula to get all dough off counter.
Lay sheet of plastic wrap on counter. Place dough in center of plastic and flatten dough into 8-inch circle. Wrap dough tightly in plastic and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 24 hours. If dough has been refrigerated for more than 1 hour, be sure to let dough sit on counter for 15 minutes before rolling out.
Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Remove dough from refrigerator and discard plastic. Place dough in center of second large sheet of parchment. Place third large sheet of parchment on top of dough. Use rolling pin to roll dough into 11-inch circle (about ¼ inch thick), rolling dough between parchment.
Peel off top sheet of parchment. Use cookie cutter to cut dough into gingerbread people. Use spatula to transfer shapes to parchment-lined baking sheet, spaced about ½ inch apart.
Gather dough scraps and place them in center of large piece of parchment, and place another piece of parchment on top. Repeat rolling and cutting steps with dough scraps until you have 12 cookies. Discard remaining dough scraps.
Place baking sheet in oven. Bake until cookies are slightly puffy and just set around edges, 9 to 11 minutes.
Use oven mitts to remove baking sheet from oven (ask an adult for help). Place baking sheet on cooling rack and let cookies cool on baking sheet for 10 minutes.
Use spatula to transfer cookies directly to cooling rack. Let cookies cool completely, about 30 minutes. Decorate as desired (see “Food for Thought” below).
Learning Moment
English Language Arts (Writing and Storytelling):
With their faces and clothes drawn on with icing, it’s easy to imagine gingerbread people coming to life. There’s even a famous short story from 1875 called “The Gingerbread Boy” that’s still read and retold today. Before starting to bake, ask your young chef to watch or read the story. While they’re baking their own gingerbread people, ask your young chef to imagine what kind of adventure their gingerbread people might go on if they came to life.
Then, while your young chef enjoys a cookie, ask them to create a story about their gingerbread people. Remind them that every story has a beginning, middle, and end. Younger chefs can draw pictures to tell their story instead of writing it or tell you their story aloud. If your young chef is a writer, ask them to write down their story in 3 paragraphs, or about 12 to15 sentences. They can create their own original story, or use the story starter below.
Jin Jerbred had lived in Ginger Village all their life. All their friends were gingerbread people, their house was made of gingerbread, and they even had a gingerbread cat named Gumdrop. Jin was happy there, but sometimes they couldn’t help but wonder what the world was like outside Ginger Village. “Do you ever feel like there might be more to life than gingerbread?” they asked Gumdrop one December night. Just then, Jin noticed a gigantic, human person peeking in through the icing window. “Jumping gingersnaps! Who are you?” Jin exclaimed.
Now it’s your turn! Write the middle and end of the story.