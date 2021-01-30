Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen.
This week, kids can turn the kitchen into their own pizzeria as they take orders for Personal Pizzas for family dinner; stir together a batch of easy Cranberry-Almond No-Bake Energy Bites and wax poetic about them by writing an original acrostic poem; and put their senses to the test with The Nose Knows, an activity that explores the relationship between taste, smell, and flavor.
Kids Cook Dinner: Personal Pizzas
Young chefs can turn the kitchen into a pizza parlor as they prepare dinner for the whole family! Everyone will get to choose their favorite toppings for a personal pizza as kids practice making combinations. Kids can choose to make their dough and/or pizza sauce from scratch or use store-bought.
What You’ll Need:
Vegetable oil spray
1 pound pizza dough, room temperature All-purpose flour (for sprinkling on counter)
½ cup pizza sauce
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (4 ounces)
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese (½ ounce)
Toppings
Adjust oven rack to lowest position and heat oven to 450 degrees. Spray 2 rimmed baking sheets well with vegetable oil spray.
Place room-temperature dough on clean counter. Use bench scraper to divide dough into 4 equal pieces. Pat each piece of dough into 3½-inch circle.
Spray piece of plastic wrap lightly with vegetable oil spray. Cover dough pieces with greased plastic. Let rise on counter until slightly puffy, about 15 minutes. (This is a good time to make your sauce!)
Sprinkle clean counter lightly with flour. Remove one piece of dough from under plastic and place on lightly floured counter. Flip dough over to coat with flour. Use rolling pin to roll into 7-inch circle, rotating dough in between rolls.
Transfer rolled dough to one greased baking sheet. Repeat rolling with one more piece of dough and place on same baking sheet.
Spoon 1 to 2 tablespoons sauce into center of each pizza and use back of spoon to spread into even layer, leaving ¼-inch border around edge.
Sprinkle each pizza with ¼ cup mozzarella cheese and 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese. Top with your favorite toppings.
Place baking sheet in oven and bake pizzas until edges are browned and cheeses are well browned and bubbling, 10 to 12 minutes.
While first 2 pizzas are baking, shape and top 2 more pizzas, repeating steps 4 through 7 with remaining 2 dough balls, sauce, cheeses, and toppings. Place pizzas on second greased baking sheet.
Use oven mitts to remove first baking sheet from oven (ask an adult for help). Place baking sheet on cooling rack and let pizzas cool for 5 minutes. While first 2 pizzas are cooling, bake second batch of pizzas until edges are browned and cheeses are well browned and bubbling, 10 to 12 minutes.
Use spatula to loosen edges of cooled pizzas from baking sheets, then carefully transfer to cutting board (baking sheets will be hot). Use pizza wheel or chef’s knife to slice pizzas and serve.
Learning Moment
Math (Combinations):
Before they start cooking, have kids look in the fridge and pantry to see what ingredients are available to use as pizza toppings. These could be vegetables, herbs, meats, cheeses, or condiments (see the “Food For Thought” section at the bottom of the recipe page for which toppings to add before baking and which to add after). Once they know the topping options available, have kids write up a menu for family members to choose their pizzas from.
Encourage kids to come up with names for pizzas with particular combinations of toppings (for example, pineapple and bacon could be called “Tropical Getaway,” or sausage, peppers, and onions could be called “Fenway Park”). As they prepare the pizzas, kids can write down everyone’s orders, so each family member gets just the toppings they want. And remember: less is more! Loading up a pizza with too many toppings can make it soggy.
As their pizzas bake and cool, challenge kids to solve a math problem: Have kids imagine that they made two different kinds of sauce for their pizzas: a red sauce with tomatoes and white sauce with cheese. Based on the number of toppings available on their menu, can kids figure out how many different pizzas they could make with 1 topping each? Kids can create a chart to figure it out, filling in their toppings in the left-hand column and the two sauce options in the top row.
In this case, there were 2 sauces and 4 topping choices, which make 8 different pizza combinations. Share with kids that if you multiply the number of sauces by the number of toppings, you can find the answer without making a chart (2 x 4 = 8). How many combinations are possible if they added a third sauce option?
Cooking For You: Cranberry-Almond No-Bake Energy Bites
These energy-packed snacks are easy enough for kids to make on their own with basic pantry ingredients. They can be enjoyed right away or kept in the fridge to fuel learning or play throughout the week. You can swap in other types of nuts, dried fruit, or other stir-ins to this recipe; see the “Food For Thought” section at the bottom of the recipe page for our Chocolate-Raisin and Blueberry-Coconut flavor variations.
What You’ll Need:
¾ cup (2¼ ounces) old-fashioned rolled oats
1/3 cup peanut, almond, or sunflower butter
1/3 cup sliced almonds
1/3 cup dried cranberries
2 tablespoons honey
1/8 teaspoon salt
Stir all ingredients in bowl with rubber spatula until well combined.
Use your wet hands to roll mixture into 12 balls (about 1 tablespoon each). Place balls on plate and cover with plastic wrap.
Refrigerate balls until firm, at least 30 minutes.
Learning Moment
Language Arts (Poetry):
As the energy bites chill in step 3, ask kids: Why do you think this recipe is called “energy bites”? Explain that energy for our bodies comes from frood, and different types of food can give you different types of energy. Sweet foods such as cookies and candy give you a lot of energy, and fast—but that energy lasts for only a little bit of time, since sugar moves quickly through your body. But foods that combine complex carbohydrates (oats!), protein (nut butters!), and fiber (oats and nut butters!), as well as some sugar, like these energy bites, give you longer-lasting energy.
Challenge your young chef to write an acrostic poem using the word “energy.” In acrostic poems, the first letter of each line spells out a word or phrase (in this case, “energy”). Acrostic poems do not need to rhyme, and the lines can be as long or short as your young chef would like. They can write about how the energy bites taste, what they look like, how they are made, or times when they have the most energy. Here is an example:
Easy to make
Nutritious fuel for
Everyday activities or
Running a mile
Going to make a double batch
Yum
Kitchen STEAM Lab: The Nose Knows
Discover the powerful connection between your sense of smell and your perception of food’s flavor in this simple science experiment. All you need is a small bowl, a blindfold, and a bag of jelly beans. One pro tip: When the America’s Test Kitchen Kids team tested this experiment, we found the best results with the intense flavors of Jelly Belly brand jelly beans, but other brands will work, too.
What You’ll Need:
1 bag jelly beans (preferably Jelly Belly brand)
Empty the bag of jelly beans into the bowl.
Close your eyes or put on your blindfold—no peeking! (WAIT!!! Read through the rest of the steps before you close your eyes!)
With 2 fingers, pinch your nose closed.
Keep pinching your nose. With your other hand, pick up 1 jelly bean. Put it in your mouth. Chew it while you slowly count to 3 in your head.
Let go of your nose. Breathe in and out as you chew the jelly bean. Slowly count to 3 in your head again. You can swallow the jelly bean.
Repeat with more jelly beans if you want to.
Learning Moment
Life Science (Senses):
Before starting this activity, ask kids: Can you name the five senses? (Answer: sight, sound, touch, smell, and taste.) Which senses do kids think are involved when we are eating food, and how we perceive flavor?
After completing the activity, explain to kids that our sense of smell plays a bigger role in how we experience the flavor of food than most of us—both kids and grown-ups—typically realize. The tastebuds in our mouths can only pick up on the five tastes: sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami. All of the other aspects of food’s flavor, such as fruity, buttery, nutty, floral, or chocolaty flavors, come from our sense of smell! The “Food for Thought” section at the bottom of the experiment page breaks down this fascinating sensory science (the study of our five senses) for kids.