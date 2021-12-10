Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen. Visit www.americastestkitchen.com/kids/home for more culinary content designed especially for kids.
Visit the America's Test Kitchen Kids website for more culinary content designed especially for kids.
In this edition of Kitchen Classroom, Kids Cook Dinner! Bring a barbecue favorite inside with Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwiches. Kids will braise chicken breasts in a simple sweet-and-tangy sauce before shredding the meat into bite-size pieces. Cooking chicken provides a perfect opportunity to practice using a thermometer and learn all about temperature.
Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwiches
In this recipe, kids will learn how to “pull” (or shred) chicken and toss it with a sweet and tangy sauce for an (indoor) BBQ dinner — no grill required! Kids will learn about temperature and practice using a thermometer to make sure their chicken is perfectly cooked. Serve these sandwiches with pickle chips, coleslaw, lettuce, and/or sliced avocado!
What You’ll Need:
½ cup ketchup
1 tablespoon molasses
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
2 tablespoons finely chopped shallot
¾ teaspoon chili powder
¼ teaspoon salt
2 (8-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut in half lengthwise
Instructions:
In liquid measuring cup, whisk together ketchup, molasses, mustard, vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce. Set aside.
In 12-inch skillet, heat oil over medium heat for 1 minute (oil should be hot but not smoking). Add shallot, chili powder, and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally with rubber spatula, until shallot is softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in ketchup mixture, scraping up any browned bits.
Use tongs to carefully place chicken in skillet. Bring mixture to boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer for 4 minutes.
Use oven mitts to remove lid. Use clean tongs to flip chicken pieces over. Cover and simmer until chicken registers 165 degrees on instant-read thermometer, 4 to 6 minutes. Turn off heat. Slide skillet to cool burner.
Use clean tongs to transfer chicken to large plate. Let cool slightly, then use 2 forks to shred chicken into bite-size pieces (see photo, below). Return shredded chicken to skillet and stir to coat with sauce.
Using two forks makes quick work of shredding or “pulling” the cooked chicken.
Heat chicken over medium heat until warmed through, 1 to 2 minutes. Turn off heat. Use soupspoon to evenly divide shredded chicken between hamburger buns. Serve.
Learning Moment
Math (Measurement):
Share with kids that temperature is a measurement of how hot something is. Our bodies can feel when something is hot or cold (for example, you can feel a cold drink in a glass in your hand or warm air on your face when you go outside), but to measure exactly how hot or cold something is, you need to use a tool called a thermometer. Most thermometers have a probe on one end (usually a skinny part with metal on the tip), and a way to read numbers on the other end (sometimes on a number line or dial, and sometimes on a digital display). Higher numbers mean something is hotter, and lower numbers mean something is colder. In the United States, the Fahrenheit scale is most often used to measure temperature, and in other parts of the world, the Celsius scale is used. Ask kids:
Can they think of times when they’ve used or seen a thermometer before? (Examples include: in cooking, at the doctor’s office, when checking the weather outside)
Do they know which temperature scale (Fahrenheit or Celsius) is used to measure temperature where they live?
Tell kids that temperature plays an important role in cooking. In this recipe, heat is added to the chicken to cook it. Eating raw or undercooked chicken breasts can make you sick. To make chicken safe to eat, you need to cook it to at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Help kids to use a thermometer to check the temperature of the chicken in step 4 of the recipe.
To learn more about temperature and to give kids an opportunity to practice using a thermometer, challenge them to measure the temperature of other items around the kitchen, such as:
- cold, warm, and hot running water from the faucet:
- milk or juice straight from the refrigerator:
- water with ice cubes in it:
- and ice cream or frozen yogurt in the freezer.
Just make sure to clean your thermometer probe in between each use — no one wants ice cream in their orange juice!
Take It Further
Social Studies (Regions of the United States):
Depending on what state or region of the United States you’re visiting, you’ll likely see different barbecue sauces — and different cuts and cooking methods of barbecued meats. Some styles of barbecue sauce, like the one you’ll find in Kansas City, are thick, sweet, and tangy. Others feature mustard (South Carolina) or vinegar (Eastern North Carolina) as main ingredients.
Kids can check out this video at www.youtubekids.com/watch?v=pTg2qgI9EsQ to learn about different styles of barbecue — and barbecue sauce — from 10 different states.