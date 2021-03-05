Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen.
This week, kids can help make a hands-on dinner for the whole family with Sizzling Beef Lettuce Wraps. Be sure they save the leftover scallion whites for the Regrow Your Vegetables activity!
Here’s what’s cooking for the week of June 8th through June 14th.
Sizzling Beef Lettuce Wraps
Lettuce is for more than just salads. Use flat, wide Bibb lettuce to contain your Sizzling Beef Lettuce Wraps. Flavorful ground beef, quick pickled cucumbers, scallions, cilantro, and sriracha mayonnaise are the flavorful fillings in this hands-on dinner. Start by making the Quick Pickled Cucumbers—they can sit in the brine while kids tackle the rest of the recipe. And don’t forget to save the scallion whites for the Regrow Your Vegetables activity (see below).
What You’ll Need:
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 to 2 teaspoons sriracha sauce
3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
4 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
1 pound 85 percent lean ground beef
2 tablespoons water
¼ teaspoon baking soda
1 head Bibb lettuce (8 ounces), leaves separated
1 recipe Quick Pickled Cucumbers
½ cup fresh cilantro leaves
4 scallions, dark green parts only, or garlic greens, sliced thin
In small bowl, combine mayonnaise and sriracha. Use spoon to stir until well combined; set aside.
In second small bowl, combine soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, and oil; set aside.
In medium bowl, combine beef, water, and baking soda. Use wooden spoon to mix until well combined. Let beef sit at room temperature for 5 minutes.
Note: Mixing the beef with baking soda helps keep it tender, even after it’s cooked.
Add beef mixture to 12-inch nonstick skillet. Cook over medium-high heat, breaking up meat into small pieces with wooden spoon, until no longer pink, 8 to 10 minutes.
Carefully add soy sauce mixture to skillet (sauce will bubble up) and stir to combine (ask an adult for help). Cook until most of liquid evaporates, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn off heat. Carefully transfer beef to 1 side of serving platter (ask an adult for help). Arrange lettuce leaves on other side of platter.
Place pickled cucumbers, cilantro, and scallions in individual serving bowls. To serve, fill lettuce leaves with beef mixture and top with pickled cucumbers, cilantro, scallions, and sriracha mayonnaise.
Learning Moment
Science (Chemistry, States of Matter):
In step 5 of the recipe, kids add a soy sauce mixture to the beef in the hot skillet, and cook until most of the liquid evaporates. As they’re preparing that mixture in step 2, ask kids to identify the three states of matter (Answer: solid, liquid, and gas). What states of matter are the ingredients they’re whisking together in this step? (Answer: soy sauce (liquid), brown sugar (solid), garlic (solid), toasted sesame oil (liquid).)
Before they add the soy sauce mixture to the hot skillet in step 5, ask kids to make a prediction: What do you think will happen when we add this mixture to the skillet? Why do you think so?
Then, have kids observe what happens over the course of adding the liquid to beef in the hot skillet and cooking for 3 to 4 minutes. Ask kids: What do you notice about the mixture in the skillet? How does it change as it cooks? What states of matter do you see?
As the soy sauce mixture cooks with the beef, some of the water in the mixture transforms from a liquid into a gas (steam). Kids might have noticed that there is less liquid in the skillet after a few minutes. This is due to evaporation—when matter changes from a liquid to a gas.
As you’re eating your lettuce wraps, ask kids if they can think of any other examples of evaporation. Here are a few to get you started:
Boiling water on the stove
A puddle shrinking and drying up after it rains
Wet clothes drying in the sun (or in a dryer)
Take It Further
Science (Plants):
Bibb lettuce can be grown in soil, like most plants, but it is also commonly grown hydroponically—that means it’s grown in water instead of soil. How is that possible?
Regrow Your Vegetables
In this activity, kids use the scallion roots and whites to grow new scallions, using only water. In about a week, they will be able to harvest entirely new scallion greens. (They can also use this method to grow tasty, flavorful garlic greens.) For deeper learning, have kids try regrowing their scallions under different conditions: some in sunlight, some in the dark, some without water, and some in soil. Then, they can explore how those different conditions affect the scallions’ growth.
What You’ll Need:
Scallions (try to use scallions with roots that are ½ inch or longer)
Water
Note: Don’t buy scallions specially for this activity! If you’re making a recipe that calls for scallion greens, like our Sizzling Beef Lettuce Wraps, use the white and light green parts, including the roots, to grow new scallions.
Use chef’s knife to cut off scallion greens, leaving roots, white bulb, and 2 to 3 inches light green part intact. Save scallion greens for another use, such as Sizzling Beef Lettuce Wraps.
Add about 2 inches water to drinking glass. Place scallion bulbs in water, root end down (top of light green part should be sticking out of water). Put glass in sunny location.
The part of the scallion that’s green grows above ground. It gets its color from a pigment called chlorophyll (“klor-oh-fill”). Chlorophyll and sunlight help give green plants energy to grow!
Every day, discard water from glass and replace with fresh water.
Watch your scallions grow! When scallion greens have grown 5 to 7 inches above white and light green parts (after about 1 week), use chef’s knife to remove new scallion greens, leaving roots, white bulb, and 2 to 3 inches light green part intact.
If desired, repeat steps 2 through 4 to regrow and harvest scallion greens again. You can regrow a single scallion 2 times.
Learning Moment
Science (Plants; Scientific Method):
To help deepen their understanding of what plants need to grow, have kids regrow scallions under different conditions and observe which are the most effective. Try one of these mini-experiments:
Light or Dark: Divide scallion roots (with white bulb and 2 to 3 inches light green parts) between two glasses or jars. Place one glass or jar of scallions in a sunny location and a second glass or jar in a very dark location, such as a closet. Change both glasses’ water daily. Which set of scallions regrows the fastest? What differences do kids observe?
Water or Soil: Divide scallion roots (with white bulb and 2 to 3 inches light green parts) into three groups: Place one group in a glass or jar with 1 inch of water (as in activity directions). Add about 1 inch of soil to second glass or jar and plant second group of scallions about ½ inch deep in soil. Place third group of scallions in glass or jar with no water or soil. Leave all three glasses in a sunny location. Add water to keep soil moist as needed. Which set of scallions regrows the fastest? What differences do kids observe?